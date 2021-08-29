The number of COVID-19 cases at Decatur City Schools and at schools statewide continue to increase, according to data released Friday.
The weekly DCS report said 131 students were "active positives, meaning they had tested positive and still were within the quarantine period, up from 110 the previous Friday. Another 86 students were symptomatic and awaiting test results, up from 49 the previous week. Thirteen staff were active positives, down from 15 the previous week.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 5,571 children ages 5 to 17 were reported to have contracted COVID-19 the previous week. That compares to 702 cases in school-aged children during the same week last year, when more than half of students were studying remotely and the delta variant was not circulating.
“The numbers are staggering,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said of the increase. “We want to remind people that everyone needs to be vaccinated who is eligible, that is everyone 12 and up. We strongly recommend universal masking in schools.”
The numbers represent a seven-fold increase in cases over the same period last year, although hospitalizations and deaths in children remain relatively rare, according to state numbers.
Of the nearly 2,834 patients in state hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursday, 45 were children, according to the Alabama Hospital Association. State health officials have said about 6% of infected children develop the lingering symptoms known as “long COVID.”
At DCS, the schools with the highest number of infected students Friday were Austin Junior High (37, up from 21 the previous week), Banks-Caddell Elementary (31, up from four), Decatur Middle (27, up from seven), and Austin High (19, up from 11). DCS on Thursday announced that Banks-Caddell would hold no in-person classes this week.
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said the decision to transition a school to virtual learning is influenced by the percentage of quarantines and positive cases in the school.
He said that despite the high number of positive coronavirus tests at Austin Junior, the overall percentage is actually lower than Banks-Caddell.
“Austin Junior High has around 700 students and Banks-Caddell has around 400,” said Douglas. “The percentage of the student and teacher population (infected or quarantined) was much higher in Banks-Caddell.”
Douglas said that if the cases continue to rapidly increase, DCS schools could have to transition to full virtual. If the district’s schools do go virtual, Douglas said free broadband will be available to all students, as it was last year.
“We’re one of the few districts in the state to provide internet so our students don’t have to rely on internet at home,” he said.
The superintendent said he is starting to see more transmission coming from outside sources, rather than student-to-student transmission within the schools. In Friday's report, DCS said 13 cases appeared to be the result of transmission within the schools. The previous week, that estimate was 22.
“We expected that because students are only in school a third of the day,” Douglas said.
He said he believes the district's mask mandate has helped prevent student-to-student transmission.
While masks are required indoors, no masks are required for outdoor athletic activities or games.
“If someone wants to wear a mask they can, but we won’t be requiring it outside,” Douglas said.
Since elementary students are not eligible for the vaccine, Douglas said more and more parents are choosing to self-quarantine their children.
Alabama Superintendent Eric Mackey said the number of schools implementing temporary remote learning is growing “every day, and it is growing exponentially.”
“The delta variant is so much more contagious. It certainly has been more contagious among youth. We are seeing that,” Mackey said.
Since the school year began, Lawrence County Schools has temporarily transitioned to virtual for six schools and Decatur has for one.
Decatur Morgan Hospital on Friday had 49 confirmed COVID patients and one awaiting test results. Nine of those were in intensive care, including six on ventilators. Over the last week, 67 Morgan County residents have tested positive for the virus per day.
Harris on Friday said the resurgence of COVID-19, fueled by the delta variant, is becoming unmanageable.
“We are really in a crisis situation,” Harris said. “I don’t know how much longer we will be able to do this.”
Morgan County schools
Cotaco School in Morgan County will move to virtual instruction starting Monday as the result of a shortage of staff members, many of whom are ill or quarantined, according to Principal Kim Crow.
Teachers and staff will be on campus during normal school hours if any supplies or assignments need to be collected. Curbside meals will also be provided.
Cotaco students will return to in-person learning starting Friday.
