Cracks on the interior walls of the 189-year-old Old State Bank building led city officials to close the second floor recently, and they’re seeking a grant to fund a structural study of the Decatur landmark.
The City Council earlier this week approved applying for a $12,000 grant from the Alabama Historic Commission to conduct a historic buildings structure report. If the city receives the grant, the city’s portion of the estimated $55,000 project would be $43,000.
Community Development Supervisor Allen Stover said he doesn’t believe the cracks are catastrophic in nature.
“We’ve been watching some cracks getting bigger over the last few years,” Stover said. “It’s not like the walls are going to fall down tomorrow, we don’t think. (The cracks) are getting bigger, so we just feel like we need to do a structural report.”
Caroline Swoope, Decatur's historic preservation specialist, said the city wants to bring in a structural engineer and architectural firm with expertise in antebellum buildings.
“There’s some interior cracks, but we don’t have a real good way of knowing what is the expected (minor maintenance need) of historic buildings versus ones that we need to be worried about,” she said.
Stover said they hope the structural report will show any deficiencies the building on the north end of Bank Street might have.
“You can go to the doctor and he can say, ‘It looks like this,’ but the only way we’re really going to know is to do more testing,” Stover said. “We want to make sure there’s not a failure.”
Stover said an architect looked at the building and suggested the cracks could be caused by the stairs added after the structure was built.
“He didn’t say it is the stairs,” Stover said. “He said it could be because the building wasn’t designed for the stairs and the cracks may have been caused from people walking up and down the stairs all of these years.”
Parks and Recreation runs the Old State Bank, and Director Jason Lake said they thought “it might be better to close the stairs immediately until the study is done.”
The bank is a two-story building with the teller's window and safe on the first floor and a tea room on the second floor.
Lake said the only event the closure affects is a tea party that’s held regularly in the tea room.
Stover said city officials aren’t aware of any other issues with the building, but if they exist, a study will find them. He added that a structural report would be needed if the city seeks an additional grant to fund any needed repairs.
The bank was erected in the early 1800s for $9,482. According to records, the opening ceremony for the bank on July 29, 1833, included a ribbon cutting and speeches. Some accounts even report then-Vice President Martin Van Buren attended. The bank will mark its 190th anniversary this July.
Among the 1833 ceremony speakers was James Fennel, owner of a plantation and a quarry in Trinity, who supplied the material for the bank’s limestone columns and the labor for the construction of the building.
Chartered in 1832 by the state Legislature, the bank was originally a branch of the Bank of the State of Alabama. Locations of the other three state banks in Alabama were Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa, which served as the state’s capital at the time.
Decatur’s population grew from 180 people during the building of the Old State Bank to more than 1,000 after the financial institution’s first year of operation.
The bank was profitable until 1837, and the charter was revoked in 1842. The Union Army used it as a supply depot during the Civil War.
First National Bank then bought the bank, followed by a string of other owners over the years. It was renovated in 1934 as a museum and civic hall, and restored again in 1982.
The Old State Bank building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
