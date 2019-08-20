Crews are working to repair traffic lights knocked down Monday night in a thunderstorm, and police traffic officers are directing traffic at two Southwest Decatur intersections where lights were affected: Modaus and Danville roads and Danville and Carridale Street.
Motorists were being asked to treat the Modaus and Danville roads intersection near Austin Middle School as a four-way stop. Police used barrels to create an impromptu roundabout at the Danville-Carridale location near Austin Junior High.
Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said in a statement this morning that all outages have been cleared and affected customers' power restored.
DU had reported power outages for about 31.6% of its customers at one point after the storm.
Holmes said Monday night that problems were caused by both wind and lightning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.