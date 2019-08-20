Carridale
Decatur police used barrels to create an impromptu roundabout at the Carridale Street Southwest/Danville Road location near Austin Junior High after traffic signals were left inoperable by the Monday thunderstorm. [BRUCE MCLELLAN/THE DECATUR DAILY]

Crews are working to repair traffic lights knocked down Monday night in a thunderstorm, and police traffic officers are directing traffic at two Southwest Decatur intersections where lights were affected: Modaus and Danville roads and Danville and Carridale Street.

Motorists were being asked to treat the Modaus and Danville roads intersection near Austin Middle School as a four-way stop. ‬Police used barrels to create an impromptu roundabout at the Danville-Carridale location near Austin Junior High.

Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said in a statement this morning that all outages have been cleared and affected customers' power restored. 

DU had reported power outages for about 31.6% of its customers at one point after the storm.

Holmes said Monday night that problems were caused by both wind and lightning.

