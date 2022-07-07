A long history of alleged criminal activity and problems like loitering, fighting, gambling and drug sales that city officials accused a building owner of allowing led the Decatur City Council to reject his request for a zoning change at 1201 W. Moulton St.
Building owner Mike Aziz, of OILOP Inc. in Huntsville, requested a zoning change from B-1, local shopping district, to B-2, general business district, so tenant Ben Hampton could open a liquor store in this former convenience store at the corner of West Moulton and 12th Avenue Southwest.
However, Community Development and Police Department officials accused Aziz of allowing too many problems to occur while leasing the property that he bought in 2005.
The City Council voted unanimously to reject the rezoning request at Monday night’s meeting.
Aziz said Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of Monday night’s meeting. He said he plans to talk to Hampton to discuss the next step.
Decatur police Capt. Rick Archer told the council that this portion of Alabama 24 that becomes West Moulton Street has always been a source of crime problems for law enforcement, but the problems at 1201 W. Moulton started growing in recent years.
“We had 11 reports from 2017 to 2019 in this particular location,” Archer said. “We’ve had drug trafficking, loitering and illegal gambling. They were selling untaxed cigarettes. The property owner leased the store but did nothing to monitor the situation.”
Archer said the business was so uncooperative with the Police Department “that (the tenant) told our police officers to leave the property.”
Chief Code Enforcement Supervisor David Lee said his department has been working with Decatur police on the issues at 1201 W. Moulton over the past five years.
“Things got so bad in 2020” that Community Development, the Revenue Department and police started working together to try to end the problems, Lee said.
“The last time I was in there, there was an AK-47 on the counter,” Lee said.
In a first for the city, the three departments in 2020 recommended the revocation of the West Moulton Mini Mart business license after alleging the business had repeated city code violations, threats to public health and safety, and violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
In March 2020, the council voted unanimously to revoke the business license of Aziz’s previous tenant, Bandar Fawzi Mohammad, as the business owner of West Moulton Mini Mart. The business has been closed the last two years.
“Mr. Aziz was the owner the entire time and, while he had a tenant, he was aware of the problems,” Lee said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said there were illegal weapons, gambling machines and illegal drugs sold on the premises. He said there was “an all-out gang fight” in the store’s parking lot.
“All of that was under the umbrella of this owner,” Jackson said.
Archer said the West Moulton Street corridor improved from a crime standpoint in recent years but he’s concerned with how the addition of a new business selling alcohol would impact the neighborhood.
“It’s in a transition state,” Archer said. “The area is better than in the past, but it’s at a tipping point. We could go back to the way it was 20 years ago or continue to improve.”
Jackson agreed with Archer that the area has made a lot of progress, and he is concerned how allowing a B-2 zoning could impact its improvement.
Aziz owns 92 convenience stores and his company owns or supplies about 150. He said he didn't attend Monday's council meeting because he wasn’t aware of it.
Aziz said he asked the previous tenant to move after hearing of the problems.
“That’s why I have a new tenant,” Aziz said. “They asked me to upgrade the building and that’s why I spent $20,000 to $30,000 in renovations.”
Aziz said he “had a hard time” with the previous tenant and it took time to evict him after becoming aware of the problems.
“It takes forever to get rid of a tenant,” Aziz said.
The Planning Commission was split 4-4 on the rezoning recommendation for Aziz and Hampton in March, but the accusations against the owner were not presented.
City Planner Lee Terry said B-1, the current zoning of the property, is a more limited zoning in its allowance of types of businesses that are near or in a neighborhood.
Terry said B-2 is the broadest business zoning district, and some Planning Commission members like Frances Tate expressed fear about what could locate there later if the planned liquor store closed.
“Two churches and a funeral home within the community had invested a lot of time and money and this would have a negative impact on our neighborhood,” Tate, who lives on Monroe Drive Northwest, said Monday at the council meeting. “We as citizens and city leaders should strive to improve our neighborhoods and not create problems.”
Jackson said the broad B-2 zoning doesn’t fit along this corridor, where businesses are so close to residential neighborhoods.
“It’s not necessarily the beer and wine that’s the problem, it’s the B-2 zoning,” Jackson said. “If this business fails, the problem is it opens up this zone for everything else to possibly locate there.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he went into the meeting planning to vote against the rezoning and he thought Jackson did a good job of arguing his case. He also said he knows the Police Department has dealt with a lot of problems at the convenience store.
Council President Jacob Ladner and councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike said they went to Monday’s meeting leaning toward granting the rezoning request.
“Typically, I want to vote in favor of a rezoning request from an owner who is willing to invest in a new business unless there’s new information that it will cause problems for the city,” Ladner said.
McMasters said he watched the Planning Commission meeting in March and saw a large number of people in attendance supporting the rezoning. He also said West Moulton Street is a commercial zone in which there are already two B-2 districts.
There were two petitions presented to the Planning Commission in support of Hampton’s plans, but Jackson said there were problems with the signatures, including one of a dead person. A number of the signees lived in other parts of the city, he said.
Pike and McMasters said one problem they see in the city's zoning code is that B-1 zoning allows off-premise beer and wine sales but it doesn’t allow liquor sales.
“I see no difference in off-premise beer and wine from off-premise liquor sales,” Pike said.
A consultant is working on a new zoning plan that would make liquor sales allowable in a B-1 zone if the city Board of Zoning Adjustments grants the business owner a variance.
Pike, McMasters and Ladner said the city employees’ testimony and Jackson’s arguments changed their minds so they voted against the rezoning. McMasters said the council members also received documentation about the problems at the property before the meeting.
“As a property owner you are expected to make sure your tenant isn’t repeatedly breaking the law and becoming a detriment to the neighborhood,” McMasters said. “We’re not saying this tenant would do that, but there is a history that makes people fear what could happen at that address.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.