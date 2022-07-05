While vendors and event coordinators accommodated crowds of people Monday at the Spirit of America Festival, several children spoke with a man who embodied the festival’s patriotic spirit — and they knew him all too well from their history books.
“Every once in a while, I’ll have someone say ‘I’m John Wilkes Booth,’” said Mike Cox from Huntsville, who was dressed up like President Abraham Lincoln. “Then I’ll say, ‘You know what, I’ve been looking for you, there’s this bullet I’ve got to give back to you.’ They don’t know what to say, they think I’m being a smart aleck.”
The 55th annual festival at Point Mallard was a first for Decatur resident Renee Gavin, who moved from Wisconsin in 2020. She said she was impressed by the festivities and looked forward to seeing the firework show at the park later that night.
“I think it’s warm out, but this (festival) is a real cool thing,” Gavin said. “There’s cool inflatables. I wasn’t expecting something so big from such a small, little place.”
High temperatures in the area reached into the mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service, with the heat index — what it feels like taking humidity into account — hitting triple digits.
The festival had several inflatable floats for children to play on and merchandise and food vendors for attendees to patronize, all thanks to the Kiwanis Club. This is the first year for the Kiwanis Club to book vendors and rent children’s inflatables for the Spirit of America.
Kiwanis President Charlotte Gregory said it was a challenge at first, but they were able to book 20 merchandising vendors, 12 food vendors, and 10 inflatables.
“We took this project on about six weeks before today,” Gregory said. “Putting together food truck vendors and merchant vendors in a six-week time frame was a little challenging but we hope we can grow over time and add more and more vendors.”
The Kiwanis Club rented the inflatables from Madison-based company Jump to It.
“Getting inflatables was easy. That was just one phone call, and this guy had all these inflatables,” Gregory said. “(Inflatables) are the only thing we’re charging for, and that’s an all-day arm pass for the kids.”
Kent Lawrence, Kiwanis Club member and chairman of its festival involvement, said they sold 100 arm passes but expected to sell a lot more as the evening approached.
All the money raised from the inflatables will go back into the community to organizations that support children.
Lawrence said this year was a learning experience for the club.
“We will learn stuff today that we’ll need to make it better,” Lawrence said.
Richard Whetstone was cooking and selling deep-fried pastries for Tyrone Harris’s Athens-based food truck Happi Pappi Beignets. He said this is Happi Pappi’s third year to be a vendor at the Decatur festival.
“We just got started today,” Whetstone said. “I know it’ll probably be good later on when more people show up.”
Whetstone said the festival always turns out to be profitable for his company.
“Last year, I know it was busy and it definitely was steady the whole time,” Whetstone said. “We always enjoy doing this, so we always put it on our list.”
At the water park, visitors cooled off from the sweltering heat. Skylar Mills, a member of the marketing team at Point Mallard, said attendance at the water park may have been more than it was during opening day.
“Things have been going pretty smooth, we haven’t had any issues,” Mills said.
