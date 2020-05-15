Danny Crowe, who has spent the past 33 years of his 43-year health care career in Decatur, has been named interim president of Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Crowe, who has been the hospital's chief financial officer, succeeds Nat Richardson, who resigned effective today to become president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Capital Region Health.
The selection of Crowe was announced in a news release by Jeff Samz, COO of Huntsville Hospital Health System, which operates the Decatur hospital.
“We have the utmost confidence in the leadership of Danny and the entire senior team in Decatur,” Samz said in the release. “During this pandemic we’ve trusted Danny to help guide Decatur Morgan Hospital through an unprecedented period.”
Samz said that the process of naming a full-time president would begin soon and would include input from the Decatur Morgan Hospital Advisory Board, medical staff and hospital leadership.
