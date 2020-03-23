Curbside recycling has been suspended in Decatur, Mayor Tab Bowling said Monday, but curbside garbage pickup will continue on its usual schedule.
Bowling also asked that as a temporary measure grass clippings be placed in waste bins, rather than at curbside, and that brush and large debris not be placed at the curb for collection.
Bowling said curbside recycling has been suspended because the city no longer has access to work-release inmates for labor. The state Department of Corrections issued new rules due to the spread of COVID-19 limiting the use of such inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.