Amid a sea of students and teachers returning to Decatur’s middle schools, a handful of adults clad in shirts emblazoned with the words “Dads on Duty” and “Moms as Mentors” peppered the hallways, cafeterias and auditoriums.
“My goal is to somehow make a difference in a child’s life,” Hilda Delgado said. “I am here for them.”
Birthed out of a desire to motivate and influence the city’s students, the Dads on Duty/Moms as Mentors program, organized through Decatur City Schools, places volunteers in the middle schools.
“Last year, we were having a lot of behavior issues and problematic situations going on with the kids in the middle schools,” said Bruce Jones, community outreach coordinator with Decatur City Schools. “We decided to start the program as a way to reach the middle schoolers and show them that we care about them and that there is a better way.”
During a typical day, the volunteers greet the students in the morning, eat and talk with them during lunch and interact with them during dismissal.
Among the volunteers is 46-year-old Anthony Reed, who started participating with the program when it launched last year.
“Being in the schools is my way of giving back and paying homage to the people that helped me when I was coming up, like Coach (Bob) Harpe,” said Reed, who played basketball under Harpe at Austin High School. “A lot of times, these kids get in trouble, not because they are bad kids, but because no one is listening to them. I am here to listen to them.”
Like Reed, the opportunity to connect with the students and listen to them spurred 40-year-old Delgado, who participated in a similar program at the former Brookhaven Middle School, to volunteer.
“When the Hispanic students see a brown person coming in, they see that they are seen and feel like they are loved,” Delgado said. “Our (Hispanic) culture is so different. It is very shy and quiet. Many of the kids face a language barrier. When they see me in the schools, they know they have someone they can talk to.”
Diversity is key with the Dads on Duty/Moms as Mentors program.
“The kids need to see someone who looks like them,” Jones said. “A lot of the kids in our school system don’t have positive role models, especially positive male role models. This is a way for these kids to interact with and see positive men and women doing positive things. They will start to see themselves in some of these men or some of these ladies.”
They may see themselves as Reed, a podcaster and founder of the clothing line Kross Your Heart.
They may see themselves as Delgado, the director of Hispanic ministry and education at the Neighborhood Christian Center.
Or they may see themselves as Bill Minton, a retired pharmacist.
“I’ve been involved with this program since the start. My niece is a teacher in the school system and sent me information about Dads on Duty. I was interested in it because middle school students are a segment of society that I otherwise don’t have much contact with. I wanted to have an influence,” the 72-year-old Minton said.
Minton typically dedicates one day a week to volunteering with the program, appearing at the school in the morning, during lunch and at dismissal.
“I even go to some of their athletic events just so that they know I am here for them,” Minton said.
Jones began to see the impact of the program near the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“When we got some of the Moms as Mentors involved and they started really spending time with the kids, that is when I saw it being really impactful,” Jones said. “We wanted to start in the beginning of the school year this year so we could go ahead and build those relationships with the kids to hopefully prevent things from happening later on in the year.”
The program currently has 30 volunteers to cover Decatur Middle and Austin Middle schools.
Individuals interested in volunteering must attend a training. Training sessions are currently scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m. Email Jones at bruce.jones@dcs.k12.al.us for more information.
“We need more volunteers. You don’t have to be a dad or mom or have a child in the school. We’re not asking them to be SROs. We’re not asking them to be security. We are just looking for positive men and women who would like to spend some time in the schools encouraging the kids and supporting the school staff and administration,” Jones said.
Volunteers can select what days, times and school they want to attend.
“We know they can’t come every day. We don’t expect them to. The only thing we ask is that they are consistent. If they get into a routine with the kids, the kids will start opening up to them and expect for them to do that. What we aren’t going to be are adults who disappoint the kids by not showing up,” Jones said.
