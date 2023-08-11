Recent improvements to the Daikin Amphitheater received good reviews after a July 29 event, and a Grammy-nominated record label that has recorded in Decatur plans to use the upgraded venue to debut artists.
“I think with the new sound and lighting systems we would absolutely love to do some shows there in the future,” said Lynn Hardin, a talent scout/manager for Better Americana Music, or BAM Music.
The $150,000 project to add lights and a new sound system to the amphitheater wrapped up last month. The city's share of the project came to only $7,500, with the rest of the cost covered by a donation received from Daikin Industries.
Additions to the amphitheater include three speakers and a subwoofer on each side of the stage, as well as six LED lights and 15 LED zoom pars. Also added were three storage containers to house the control and operating equipment while not in use.
Chris Kemp said he has been running sound and lights for around 30 years and has run sound at the amphitheater close to 20 times. He operated the sound system July 29 for the Old State Bank's 190th Birthday Bash that included a performance by local band Sipsey Falls.
“It was way easier, most of everything is installed now and I didn’t have to bring anything. It was pretty much plug-and-play,” Kemp said.
“It sounded good. I only ran the system at like 30% and it was really loud and clear. That was the thing I kept on getting from everybody (who attended) is how clear the system sounded.”
Kemp is a partner of BAM Music and a member of its group Deep Sound Seven. He also owns the River City Lights Studio. He said using the amphitheater with the upgrades was like “night and day”.
“It’s so different. It’s a line array system so you get better coverage and it’s more clear so you’re going to hit higher decibels,” Kemp said. “I know when I did an initial test it could get crazy loud. In my opinion, we could have like 3,000 people out there and it would sound good.”
He said they weren't able to use the lighting system for the Old State Bank event because it was held in the middle of the day.
“I have seen the lights and they’re beautiful,” Kemp said. “There’s a lot of lumens up there. You’ve got a lot of different choices on what you could do.”
Gaylon Parker plays bass and vocals for Sipsey Falls band and said their experience at the amphitheater was positive.
“It's a professional sound. For that venue and what it is trying to do, it is very good quality.” Parker said.
Zach Lowery plays guitar for the same band and said they have played at close to 30 venues. He estimated around 500 people were at the birthday event.
“The stuff they had on (July 29) was all top-of-the-line. A lot of the times when we go to these venues, we have to set our own equipment up,” Lowery said. “We brought our instruments and it was just plug-and-play.”
BAM Music is a recent rebrand of what was Better Music Records. Hardin said he started working for the company 15 years ago and has seen names such as Buddy Jewell and Grammy-nominated artist Sam Tate record and write with the brand.
“The city of Decatur is kind of helping sponsor an album release we’ve got coming up Aug. 19. with a guy named Samuel Penn,” Hardin said. “We’re releasing his album on that date, so the city of Decatur is letting us use it (Daikin Amphitheater). Hopefully, we can do more at the amphitheater with the help of Decatur.”
Hardin said they have already started recording in Decatur at Kemp's River City Lights Studio and have reached No. 3 on iTunes’ Electronic Dance Music Hits chart with their group Deep Sound Seven. They have also recorded a local artist in Blue Water Revival that reached numbers 12 and 13 on the Country Hits chart.
Mayor Tab Bowling first proposed upgrading the lights and sound equipment at the amphitheater in 2019, then again in 2020, but those proposals never made it through the previous City Council. He proposed upgrades again in January, but the proposal was rejected by the current council, which cited price tags ranging from $285,000 to $631,000 as the main problem. A modified proposal finally made it through the council in April.
