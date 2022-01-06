Daikin America has been cited for 10 serious violations in connection with last year's chemical exposure of three Decatur employees, two of whom died, OSHA announced Wednesday.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said one of the 10 violations was willful and proposed that Daikin pay a total penalty of $232,103.
According to OSHA, the toxic exposures took place July 2. Wesley Rusk, 45, of Eva, died Aug. 10. Will Delashaw, 33, of Trinity, died Sept. 28.
Daikin’s failure to maintain safety information on some of the hazardous chemicals “potentially delayed medical treatment” to the employees, according to one of the citations.
“Two families will enter 2022 without their loved ones and one family will have the long-lasting memory of a frightening and serious illness,” Birmingham-based OSHA Area Director Ramona Morris said in a statement. “This tragic event should serve as a lesson for all employers to ensure effective safety protocols are established before initiating maintenance activities involving chemical processing equipment and systems.”
According to OSHA, the three workers were exposed to toxic fluorocarbons and numerous other hazardous chemicals while conducting maintenance activities. The unnamed worker who survived the exposure was hospitalized for a week, according to OSHA.
A Daikin spokesman said the company disagrees with OSHA’s conclusions.
Of the 10 violations, OSHA categorized one as willful. According to that citation, “The employer did not develop and implement safe work practices to provide for the control of hazards during operations," and failed to control entrance into a facility by maintenance personnel. The proposed fine for that citation is $136,532, more than half of the total fine.
Kendall Dunson, a lawyer with Beasley Allen of Montgomery, represents the Delashaw family in a pending lawsuit against Daikin. He said OSHA rarely issues citations alleging willful conduct and rarely imposes such large fines.
“The conduct I see articulated in these citations could open them up to a criminal investigation,” Dunson said.
OSHA defines a willful violation “as a violation in which the employer either knowingly failed to comply with a legal requirement — purposeful disregard — or acted with plain indifference to employee safety.”
According to OSHA, Daikin:
• Failed to institute critical safe work practices.
• Failed to ensure workers used appropriate respiratory protection and personal protective equipment.
• Failed to perform air monitoring to assess chemical exposures.
• Failed to provide employees with written procedures clearly identifying the required level of respiratory protection.
• Failed to communicate to workers the hazards associated with the chemicals.
Daikin spokesman Forrest Keith said in an email, “At Daikin, we continue to mourn the loss of two of our finest members, Wesley Rusk and Will Delashaw. Our heartfelt sympathy continues to go out to their families and friends, both at home and here at the plant.”
He said the company is reviewing OSHA’s conclusions and was limited in commenting on them because of the possibility of future litigation.
“However, what we can say at this time is that we strongly disagree with OSHA’s conclusions because we believe they are mistaken. We recognize OSHA’s authority and will continue to work with OSHA toward resolution,” Keith said. “Our number one priority at Daikin is, and always has been, the safety and well-being of our employees.”
Daikin has 15 days from the date of the Dec. 30 citations to give notice of its intent to appeal them.
Dunson said he will be disappointed, but not surprised, if Daikin appeals.
“Instead of doing what they were required to do by law and have these programs in place before someone gets hurt or dies, they’re fighting OSHA when it tells them that they’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” Dunson said. “What Daikin should be doing is working with OSHA to make sure they have the proper procedures in place to keep everybody safe. Instead, they’re trying to save money.”
Dunson said any OSHA penalty ultimately paid would not go to the families, but said the wide range of citations is significant.
“It’s a total criticism of the way Daikin handled their employee safety at that site,” he said.
Dunson said Delashaw was married and the father of two young children. He said his client was awaiting a lung transplant when he died.
Dunson previously said Delashaw was using a respirator and personal protective equipment at the time of his exposure to the toxic chemicals. According to the OSHA citation, Daikin “had not selected an appropriate respirator” to protect against the toxic chemicals to which the workers were exposed.
---
2019 incident
Two subcontractors of Daikin died after another alleged chemical exposure at the Decatur plant in 2019.
Peter Lewis, 43, was employed by Total Safety of Texas and died at Decatur Morgan Hospital in December 2019, nine weeks after the incident, according to his family’s attorney, Randy Ferguson. Lewis had a wife and seven children.
Ferguson also represents the family of Darby Dockery, who he said also was exposed to toxic chemicals in the 2019 incident. Dockery, who worked with Contracting Services and Fabrication of Decatur, spent more than five months at UAB Hospital after the exposure, according to Ferguson, and died Sept. 13 from complications related to COVID. Ferguson said the wife and mother of three was on oxygen 24 hours a day due to the chemical exposure before she contracted COVID.
Dunson said the 2019 incident combined with the one last year suggests an ongoing problem at Daikin.
“When you look at the history of this company, we already have two deaths of contract workers in 2019 and now we have another exposure last year of three employees. Once is one thing, but twice is a pattern,” Dunson said. “What OSHA is telling Daikin through these citations is, ‘Daikin, you’re not doing a good job of keeping these employees safe.’”
