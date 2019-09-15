As Daikin America Inc. held a celebration Thursday to mark 25 years of its Decatur plant's operation, it seemed symbolic that an official with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA attended.
Alabama has built on efforts that attracted Japan-based Daikin Industries to Decatur, and there are now 77 Japanese companies with operations in the state, including five in Morgan County, according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.
The most notable Japanese firms to choose the state for a major project in recent years are Mazda and Toyota, which partnered on a $1.6 billion plant under construction in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.
“As one of the first Japanese companies to establish a presence in Alabama, Daikin blazed a trail for many other companies from Japan that have followed its path to find success in our state,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the state Department of Commerce. “Through repeated reinvestment in its Decatur operation, Daikin has shown corporate decision-makers in Japan and around the world the attractiveness of doing business in Alabama.
“That kind of endorsement helps us open doors in business recruitment."
Daikin announced plans to invest up to $195 million for an expansion of its Decatur facilities during the celebration at the Westin Hotel in Huntsville that was attended by company officials; Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration for Mazda Toyota; representatives from nearly a dozen other Japanese firms; and other business and government leaders. Daikin's expansion will add an estimated 50 full-time jobs over the next few years.
The investment by Japanese businesses in the state has followed intentional efforts by Alabama officials to attract them.
Fred Denton Jr., the industrial development director with the Alabama Development Office from 1971 until his retirement in 1996, worked on the Daikin project, making at least three or four visits to the company’s headquarters in Osaka, Japan.
“We were very much in pursuit of Japanese-based manufacturing investments,” Denton said. And, at the time, “Japanese companies were beginning to show a lot of attention to the United States for market development and proximity to their markets.”
Denton said a contract employee with the Alabama Development Office, which is now the Commerce Department, was hired to open a Tokyo office and contacted Daikin officials, suggesting they consider Alabama for a North America plant.
“Daikin and other companies along about that time were responsible for helping us attract others,” said Denton, who’s now 86. “Once we got several manufacturing plants, they attracted a number of first-tier parts manufacturers.
“Success begets success.”
Japan-based companies in Morgan County, along with Daikin, are Toray Composite, Toray Fluorofibers, Primetals Technologies Inc. and Gavilon Grain.
Operations begin
The grand opening of Daikin America’s Decatur plant on State Docks Road, which represented an initial investment of $150 million, was in May 1994. But before that, in February 1994, the operation had commercial products ready to ship to customers, according to Forrest Keith, the facility’s general affairs and training manager.
The plant had 145 employees that year, said Keith, who had worked on recruiting managers, supervisors and process engineers for the plant throughout 1992 and 1993.
The first expansion announcement came at the grand opening ceremony, for a $60 million expansion to the brand new plant and 50 new jobs, Keith said.
Daikin America now has 396 employees in Decatur.
“With all the expansions we’ve had over the years, our total capital investment is in excess of $600 million,” Keith said. That amount would increase to a range of $800 million to $850 million with the investment announced Thursday.
Daikin America’s fluoropolymers and chemicals are used in the transportation, consumer and medical industries for a wide mix of products including refrigerant gas, nonstick cookware, IV tubing and catheters, wiring and cable and gas pump hoses.
The Commerce Department said Daikin’s Decatur operation predates Honda Manufacturing of Alabama’s facility in Lincoln, which was announced by the Japan-based company in 1999 and started production in 2001. The Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant, located in North Huntsville Industrial Park, launched production in 2003 and builds 4-cylinder, V6 and V8 engines
The department estimates that since 1999, Japanese companies have invested nearly $7.3 billion in the state, making it the No. 2 source of foreign direct investment in Alabama, behind Germany.
These investments are tied to an estimated 21,000 new jobs, the department said.
Community support
Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the relationship between Daikin, one of the county’s top 10 employers, and the community grew and flourished over the last 25 years.
“Their support in assisting us with attracting other companies, both Japanese and others, to the area is immeasurable,” Nails said. “They are one of Decatur-Morgan County’s biggest supporters and they constantly give back to our community.”
Whenever there was a Japanese company considering locating in North Alabama, Keith said, “it seemed like they would always come and visit Daikin America, and their questions almost always started out with: ‘What was it like to start up a Japanese company in Decatur, Alabama?’
“Of course they had many, many other questions, but that was kind of the icebreaker question.”
He remembers the startup process as a smooth one.
“Every startup has its challenges and we had our share of them,” he said. “As startups go, with an operation this large and this complicated, I would say it was really smooth. We were profitable a year ahead of schedule.”
But Keith said profit was not the company's only goal.
“What made it so successful is that Daikin didn’t come to town just to make a profit and that’s all,” Keith said. “Daikin’s philosophy and written policy is that we will be good and responsible members of our community wherever we have a facility like this.”
Daikin America started sponsoring Alabama Jubilee before the plant was built, according to Keith. Among the company’s contributions: hosting an annual Daikin Festival to give visitors an opportunity to experience Japanese culture and an annual charity golf tournament to raise money for the United Way of Morgan County. The company in 2012 also provided $100,000 used by the city to partially fund construction of the Daikin Amphitheater at Founders Park.
During the 25th anniversary celebration Thursday, the company announced donations of $200,000 to Morgan County and $200,000 to the city of Decatur.
Commission Chairman Ray Long said plans are to use the money given the county to build a gymnasium at West Park in Neel. He said it would give community basketball teams a place to play and serve other needs such as providing a place to walk in cold weather.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the decision will be up to the City Council, but he hopes Daikin's contribution will be used for an arts or parks project, possibly installation of permanent lighting and sound systems at Daikin Amphitheater.
“Daikin has been an active community partner in the Decatur area over the course of 25 years, setting the example for corporate engagement in a hometown," Canfield said. "I’m eager to see where the future will take this great partnership we have formed with the company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.