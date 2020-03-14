The Daikin Festival scheduled for May 1 has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
“For the safety, health and well-being of everyone, the Daikin Festival has been cancelled for this year,” Forrest Keith, general affairs and training manager at Daikin America Inc., said today.
Daikin plans on bringing the festival, which typically attracts 20,000 people, back in the spring of 2021.
