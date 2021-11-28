A Mississippi literacy law implemented during the 2014-15 school year has boosted student performance in that state, and the 2019 Alabama Literacy Act inspired by the Mississippi legislation has produced positive results even before its third grade holdback provision takes effect, educators say.
"I feel like we are much better reading teachers than we were before the Literacy Act was passed," said Karissa Lang, principal of Crestline Elementary in Hartselle. "Our students are much more reading proficient, and less of them are falling behind."
Lang said she had long wanted her students and faculty to have the remediation requirements and teacher training that the Literacy Act provides.
Lang said she has noticed improved scores on progress monitoring tests and believes improvement will follow on standardized test scores.
"With (the Literacy Act), we're able to give students 120 minutes of English Language Arts instruction and 30 minutes of intervention or enrichment remediation, so we're constantly working to track students' progress," Lang said.
Alabama's Literacy Act was modeled after Mississippi's Literacy Based Promotion Act, which was passed in 2013 and implemented during the 2014-15 school year. Beginning that year, Mississippi third graders scoring at the lowest achievement level in statewide testing can't be promoted to fourth grade unless qualifying for an exemption.
According to the Mississippi Department of Education, the percentage of third grade students that met the reading passing score in Mississippi has steadily increased, rising from 69.6% in 2017 to 73.8% in 2018 and 74.5% in 2019.
“It works,” Alabama state Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said of the Mississippi law. She sponsored Alabama's Literacy Act.
“I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can to make sure they (Alabama school systems) are doing it right, but I’ve seen it work. We’ve been hearing about (Mississippi's) success for several years.”
Both the Alabama and Mississippi laws require elementary teachers to undergo LETRS training. LETRS, or Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, is a course that provides teachers with skills to master the components of reading instruction, including phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension, writing and language.
A college professor in Mississippi acknowledges challenges the students face with the retention piece of her state's literacy law, but said those students need to be challenged.
"(The Literacy-Based Promotion Act) pushed literacy across our curriculum," said Malinda Butler, acting chair of the School of Education and Psychology at Alcorn State University. "As a result, when the students actually went into the classroom, I believe it has prepared them much more. It actually increased their chances of surviving, you know, not being a dropout."
As far as the retention piece, Butler said, "The bottom line is our students are achieving."
---
Holdback provision delay
Because of the pandemic, there was no third grade reading test given in 2020 in Mississippi and the retention piece was waived in 2021. According to Jean Cook, spokesperson at the Mississippi Department of Education, the state has no plans to waive the retention requirement in 2022.
Alabama's third grade holdback provision is scheduled to take effect this school year, but Gov. Kay Ivey recommended earlier this month that the Legislature vote for legislation delaying the retention requirement for a year. Under the existing provision, third graders who don't test proficient in reading on the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) test given in the spring would have to bring up their reading ability during the summer or qualify for a waiver to be promoted to fourth grade. Ivey vetoed legislation in May that would have delayed the holdback requirement for two years.
Collins agreed with delaying the requirement for a year so that educators would have at least three years of data — from spring 2021, 2022 and 2023 — before any students are retained. Originally, educators would've had ACAP data beginning in 2020, but testing was canceled that school year because of the pandemic.
"That was in the bill, to have three years of data," Collins said. "When we passed the bill, we didn't know we were going to have a year of COVID. I had been saying all along before we made a decision on the retention part of the bill that we needed to get more data."
The first group of Mississippi third grade students affected by a holdback provision are now in high school, and that state's Department of Education is conducting a study to observe their progress since then.
“The study is actually in the data collection phase and won’t be released until next year,” said Kymyona Burk, policy director for Early Education at ExcelinEd and former Mississippi state literacy director.
ExcelinEd is a Florida-based organization that helps state leaders build new or improve existing kindergarten through third grade reading policies.
“Although the law does focus on kindergarten through third (grade), we know that there will be students who are promoted through good cause exemptions,” Burk said. “That still means they need some additional help. Our teachers have to have the knowledge and skills and get the training they need to be able to help students who still may have some challenges in reading.”
---
Older students
Burk said her next focus will be on providing assistance to teachers that teach grades above third to help struggling students.
“We’re going to look at fourth through eighth grade efforts to ensure that our children are continuing to get those interventions that they need,” Burk said.
Collins said she wants to implement laws and programs in Alabama that benefit middle school students.
“There are programs that the director of Alabama Reading Initiative found that I think would be helpful and we might want to include,” Collins said. “There is a middle school program that involves heavy remediation and I would like to see us fund that with some of the federal funding and then we can also see results in a couple of years. If it’s working like I think it would be, then the state can start finding a way to pay for that.”
Butler said when Mississippi's law was enacted in 2015, elementary teachers in Mississippi knew that several third grade students would be held back if they did not pass the required reading assessment on the standardized test.
"I think, initially, most schools weren't performing proficient," Butler said. "This holdback gave both teachers and students an incentive to work harder to make sure students were meeting proficiencies."
In the 2013-14 school year, before the literacy law was implemented, 50.9% of third grade students tested proficient in Language Arts on the Mississippi Curriculum test, which was the state assessment given during that time.
Compared to past efforts, Butler said this was the first time that teachers were instructed on how to specifically teach reading remediation.
"There are specific classes there that address the training of the teachers, and that wasn't in place before," Butler said. "Overall, this act has been a positive thing."
A Mississippi middle school teacher also supports the state-mandated reading law.
"I will say that with the implementation (of the law), that many of our students are now reading better than before the law went into effect," said DeAnte Spann, sixth grade English Language Arts teacher at Bettye Mae Jack Middle School in Morton, Mississippi.
Before Spann came to the middle school, he taught fourth grade reading for four years at Morton Elementary School. Both schools are in the Scott County School District.
Spann said that he can see opposing sides of the reading law and the emotional toll it takes on both teachers and students.
"It's heartbreaking. Some students are thinking, 'I know that I've failed and I've got to retake it to be promoted,'" Spann said. "On the other hand, it's the greatest feeling for some students just to know that they passed."
When asked about the progress of the first group of third grade students at Morton Elementary that passed the reading test in 2015, Spann said some students later struggled because they didn't work as hard on their academics after leaving third grade.
"You do have a few that have trickled down because the pressure is not on them anymore like it was in the third grade," Spann said. "Parents and teachers are not staying on them as much so their reading performance is not as good as it should be, even though they passed (in the third grade)."
