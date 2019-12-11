Even at an early age, Tommy Davis — who’s retiring at the end of this month as secondary curriculum/testing supervisor with Decatur City Schools — was determined to be an educator.
“I wanted to be an educator because of the influence of some great teachers in my life,” Davis said. “I knew what I wanted to do.”
A longtime band director and administrator, Davis said he was driven to look for the untapped potential in students and to help them achieve their best.
After 30 years in public education, Davis, 53, will start Jan. 2 as the administrator of the newly formed North Alabama Homebuilding Academy, where he’ll help connect young people 18 and older who might not know what they want to do after high school with area job opportunities.
The NAHA is a nonprofit workforce training academy, founded this year by the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association, and based in Huntsville.
Davis said twice-a-week classes will teach basic construction skills and also help participants build their resumes and acquire interviewing and other skills. The academy is based on the Colorado Homebuilding Academy in Denver.
At the end of each eight-week cycle, a career fair will be held to help place participants in jobs “with a living wage,” Davis said.
The first class at the new academy is scheduled to start Jan. 16.
Davis started his education career in 1989 as a band director and elementary music teacher at West Limestone School, where he worked for 10 years. He was assistant principal, then principal at Cedar Ridge Middle School, and has been in the Central Office since 2015.
Former DCS Superintendent Ed Nichols has known Davis since Nichols was a band director at Austin High and Davis was at West Limestone, and he brought Davis into the Central Office while he was superintendent.
“He’s done a good job everywhere he’s been,” Nichols said. “He’s one of the hardest-working and most dedicated people I know.”
Nichols said Davis was well suited to be an assistant principal, dealing with discipline issues.
“He has a good personality. He’s level-headed and easy-going,” Nichols said.
Then as a principal and administrator, Davis was an innovative force, working with Calhoun Community College in establishing dual enrollment and career tech programs, Nichols said.
Davis and his wife, Shannon, whose two sons are Austin High graduates, plan to stay in Decatur, where they’ve lived since 1999.
“We are involved in Decatur and we want to stay involved here,” he said.
Davis is the choir director at First United Methodist Church and vice chairman of talent development and recruitment for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce.
