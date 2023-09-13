Tasha Elaine Curry was one of more than 150 volunteers who gave back to the community Tuesday morning by helping with more than 30 projects across 22 local nonprofits through United Way of Morgan County’s annual Day of Caring.
“I actually grew up in the foster care system, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to give back and also help some kids that are going through similar circumstances,” said 27-year-old Curry.
Curry, who volunteered through her employer, GreenPoint Ag, helped organize a clothing closet for Families and Children Experiencing Separation (FACES). The mission of FACES is to meet the emergency and medical needs of abused and neglected children in Morgan County, and it is collocated with Morgan County Department of Human Resources at 507 14th St. S.E. in Decatur.
“The program leader took me back to the playground that children who are visiting their parents are put when they have visitation days, and where I spent most of my time as a child throughout visitation, so it was nice to see that about 15 years later and to see how things changed,” Curry said. “It just brought back some memories.”
Curry said the day was more inspiring for her than sad, and that she felt empowered to help children in need as someone who has come out the other side of the foster care system.
“As a child, we aren’t privy to who is helping us, but I do remember any time that I would move, I would have bags of clothes, and sometimes if those clothes weren’t enough, I would then get more clothes,” she said. “I don’t know where they came from specifically, but I am very certain FACES had something to do with it.”
Curry wasn’t the only volunteer Tuesday who gave back to an organization close to her heart.
John Cammon, 46, changed light fixtures and helped with deep-cleaning efforts at the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County at 245 Jackson St. S.E.
“The reason I came here is because me and my first wife actually used this place when we first got married a long time ago, so I wanted to give back,” he said. “We didn’t have any other things when she was pregnant, so they helped us through all the prenatal stuff. If it wasn’t for that, we probably wouldn’t have made it.”
Cammon was one of several 3M employees who volunteered at the clinic.
Mary Jane Mitchell, 72, said she’s participated in the Day of Caring many times over the years through 3M.
“I know these people are limited on the amount of money they get each year, so this is a day that we can go and get things done that they probably couldn’t get done,” she said.
Outside the clinic, volunteers from Ascend Performance Materials power-washed the sidewalks and entrance.
“I’ve been with Ascend for 29 years, and I’m just proud that Ascend is allowed to come into the community for opportunities like this and participate,” said Tom McHugh, 60. “I’ve been doing Day of Caring for 15-plus years.”
Ascend employees also helped at Hospice of the Valley on Tuesday.
Grace Dansby, 27, helped paint an entire Hospice hallway in a brighter, happier color. Tuesday was her fourth time participating in Day of Caring.
“It’s important to me, I think, volunteering in any sort of community,” she said. “That’s one of the things I appreciated when I chose Ascend as a company, because it has its own foundation attached, which not a lot of other companies have volunteer hours kind of built in.”
The Ascend Cares Foundation offers community engagement opportunities and was founded in 2011 after tornadoes in north Alabama impacted employees and families in Decatur. Dansby is the Decatur team site lead of the foundation.
“Day of Caring is one of our big days that we do consistently every year, one of our big projects,” she said. “Other projects we’ll kind of switch throughout the year. That’s what I like about Day of Caring — it kind of opens my eyes to new places we can help serve.”
Elsewhere in the city, volunteers helped a hospice patient with yardwork. Staff at Hospice of the Valley said Tuesday that they appreciate the community’s help.
Executive director of the Community Free Clinic, Jessica Payne, said she loves Day of Caring because it affords the opportunity to spruce up the clinic, which is something staff would otherwise never have an opportunity to do.
“I started as executive director here in 2012, and I’ve always tried to make it a priority to submit projects for Day of Caring, because I just feel like it’s an amazing opportunity,” she said. “We like to have a nice place here for people to come, and we want it to be a nice, attractive and clean place for our patients, so that they feel welcomed and appreciated.”
Payne said volunteering is important to the clinic as an organization, as most of her staff is comprised of volunteers.
“It’s a great resource for people who don’t have health insurance, and it’s due largely in part to the people that make it a priority and come out and help, and that’s inclusive of Day of Caring and the volunteers today,” she said.
President and CEO of United Way of Morgan County, Kathleen Ross, said the Day of Caring also benefits the employers of volunteers by way of teambuilding opportunities.
“I think they get more out of it than maybe the people who are receiving the services, as thrilled as we are to get the services,” she said. “I think a lot of them go back feeling like they’ve accomplished something, and they’ve done something good for somebody who needs it.
“When somebody comes out and thanks you, and you’ve just taken one burden off them — you might think it’s a little burden, but to that caregiver who’s dealing with so many other things, having the lawn mowed and having their house look nice when somebody drives up to it means the world.”
Employees from ITW Sexton painted hallways and offices at United Way on Tuesday. As Ross reflected on the importance of the Day of Caring, she took a moment to order pizza for the volunteers.
“They’ve always been good to us,” she said. “But now when we go speak, we’re going to be able to say to that group: We’re still enjoying that hallway, we’re still enjoying that office that you painted for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.