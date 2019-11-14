Decatur City Schools will build activity buildings to be used primarily for physical education at three elementary schools after borrowing $6 million on the bond market Wednesday, according to officials.
The district borrowed the money at a 2.858% interest rate, Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples said.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said part of the money will be used to build the activity buildings at Chestnut Grove Elementary, Austinville Elementary and Julian Harris Elementary.
They are the only school sites in the district without gymnasiums and the estimated cost of the buildings is about $1 million each, he said.
The district also plans to approve the funding of two other projects currently on the unfunded capital list as early as next week during a special school board meeting,Maples said.
The remaining $3 million will be used to replace the heating and cooling system at Chestnut Grove and to install a welding program at the career technical center, which is at the old Austin High site on Danville Road Southwest.
Maples and Douglas said they decided to move on the projects after receiving an Aa2 bond rating from Moody’s Investors Service and because interest rates are at historically low levels.
The welding program, Douglas said, will put the district in a better position to prepare students for some of the jobs Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and suppliers for the $1.6 billion plant are bringing to the Decatur area.
The superintendent said DCS students currently have dual enrollment opportunities for welding at Calhoun, but logistics are challenging for some students and the school system has been told there will be a “huge need” for certified welders.
“These are good-paying jobs, and we have to get our students ready for them,” the superintendent said.
As for the gymnasiums at the elementary schools, administrators said they are challenged when students can’t go outside because of weather, such as the cold front that moved through the Tennessee Valley this week.
“We’re very excited about the opportunity to have gym space that will give our kids additional space for activities,” Chestnut Grove Principal Mark Christopher said.
At Austinville Elementary, school leaders said last month they used a room with a tile floor for indoor physical education when students couldn’t go outside and had to take precautions to make sure students don’t get hurt.
Although DCS borrowed $87.7 million in 2015 to construct two new high schools, the district’s credit rating did not change. The $6 million will be financed over 25 years and have an annual payment of $345,000, Maples said.
She said the percentage of the district’s $111 million revenue budget for debt service will increase to 7.2%.
“We’re in good financial shape and can handle the additional debt,” Maples said.
The board passed a resolution in September that authorized Maples and Douglas to consult with Johnny Dill of The Frazier Lanier Company about the school system’s debt, but another vote will be needed to proceed with design and bidding.
Maples said a special meeting is likely be held Tuesday and the plan is to start the projects “as soon as possible.”
