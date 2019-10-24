A third potential buyer has emerged with interest in Decatur City Schools’ downtown headquarters, but Superintendent Michael Douglas said he couldn’t disclose who it is or whether any offer has been made for the property.
The school board has twice in the past month met in executive session to discuss what officials described as “real estate dealings.”
State law permits elected entities to meet in private “to discuss the consideration the governmental body is willing to offer or accept when considering the purchase, sale, exchange, lease, or market value of real property.”
In February, the school system disclosed that a bank and a developer involved with The Gulch in Nashville had inquired about buying the headquarters property at 302 Fourth Ave. N.E.
Douglas said the Nashville developer talked about putting a Marriott Hotel on the site, which is located next to the Cook Museum of Natural Science, which opened in June and is projected to attract 200,000 visitors annually.
Wally Terry, community and economic development director for the city, said different people have shown interest in the school system property “over the past year” but he was not aware of “anybody interested in the site right now.”
“This doesn’t mean there is no interest. I’m just not aware of it,” he said.
Terry said there’s interest in bringing a boutique hotel to the central part of downtown. “Something like a 25-room hotel,” he said.
Council President Paige Bibbee, who serves at the liaison between the city and school district, said she was aware that “three of four” developers were in Decatur several months ago looking at several sites.
She said she was not part of the group traveling with the developers and couldn’t say if the school system property was one of the sites they visited.
Bibbee said she was aware that 1974 Decatur High graduate Steve Armistead, who has spent 30 years in Nashville real estate and was involved with the Gulch, was looking to do something in downtown Decatur.
Armistead is a partner with his brother David in Decatur’s Tennessee Valley Pecan Co. and he previously announced plans to build urban cottages in a development called Bank Street Station on the lower end of the street between Cain and Cherry streets.
The Gulch, according to its website, is in the heart of Nashville on the city’s southwest border of the central business district two blocks from the Music City Center, and is an upscale neighborhood with hotels, high-end fashion boutiques and trendsetting restaurants.
Steve Armistead was not available for comment.
Last year, however, Armistead said he was working in other parts of downtown and mentioned a boutique hotel and “possibly some new office users that will help drive people toward downtown.”
When questioned about a boutique hotel at that time, Armistead said: “I’m not at liberty to say. All that I can say is we are working on one.”
Bibbee said she had not heard anything about the Bank Street Station development since Armistead first announced it.
