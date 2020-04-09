Decatur and Austin High seniors can pick up their caps and gowns from their schools Friday, said Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.
He said students and/or parents will need to have the student's name on a paper they can hold up while in the drive-thru lines at the schools. They are asked not to get out of their cars.
Satterfield said the seniors have been or will be contacted by their advisers on the times of pickup.
"There will be other opportunities in the future to pick up the caps and gowns," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.