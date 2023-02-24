Whitaker 1.jpg
Buy Now

Decatur City Schools elementary school principals stand with guest speaker Todd Whitaker after his motivational lesson for DCS elementary school teachers at Oak Park Elementary on Monday. From left, Luke Bergeson, Eastwood Elementary; Angela Barnes, Julian Harris Elementary; Jennifer Edwards, West Decatur Elementary; Stacie Givens, Austinville Elementary; Shannon McCaskey, Frances Nungester Elementary; Todd Whitaker, guest speaker; Aundrea Hanson, Woodmeade Elementary; Teddi Jackson, Oak Park Elementary; Britt Lovelace, Banks-Caddell Elementary. [AUDREY JOHNSON/DECATUR DAILY]

Teachers are burdened by student behavioral issues and time constraints, but Decatur City Schools elementary teachers returned to their classrooms after a workshop this week with new strategies and motivation. 

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

audrey.johnson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.