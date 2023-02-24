Teachers are burdened by student behavioral issues and time constraints, but Decatur City Schools elementary teachers returned to their classrooms after a workshop this week with new strategies and motivation.
Shannon McCaskey, principal of Frances Nungester Elementary, knew her teachers needed inspiration during the winter lull of the school year. She invited Todd Whitaker, author of several books on education, to present at Oak Park Elementary on Monday.
Whitaker’s presentation, “What Great Teachers Do Differently,” highlighted the qualities and practices that elevate great teachers above average teachers —especially concerning classroom management and student behavior issues. His talk also emphasized the importance of educators.
“A lot of times when you come to seminars ... like this, it’s an eye-opener on things that you can take away and immediately go back and instill in your classroom,” said West Decatur Elementary teacher Ursula Caston. “I was thoroughly pleased with what I heard.”
Caston teaches kindergarten and has taught for 12 years, including three at DCS. She said most student behavior problems have subsided for her class this year.
“For me the biggest obstacle of teaching is the time, and the things we have to get done in the amount of time we have,” Caston said. “I come to work sometimes 6:30 a.m., 6:45 a.m., to get a jump on my day because it makes a difference if I’m prepared before my students come in.”
Whitaker’s workshop focused on major issues faced by teachers. He addressed teachers' concerns about new education legislation across the nation, the treatment of teachers during the pandemic and how to respond to behavioral challenges in students. He emphasized great teachers are willing to learn, be vulnerable and ask for help when necessary.
“He’s just motivational,” McCaskey said. “He’s what teachers really need at this time. They’re going through so much right now in terms of teacher shortages, whether or not they want to stay in the profession, and he gives light to the situations that teachers go through.”
McCaskey reached out to Whitaker after attending his workshop, “What Great Principals Do Differently,” at the National Elementary Principals Association Conference last summer, and she invited teachers from all 12 DCS elementary schools to attend Whitaker’s talk.
“What our schools are like today is what our communities are going to be like in five years,” Whitaker said during the seminar. “Our job (as educators) is not to reflect society; our job is to cultivate society. We don’t need what we have, we need what we don’t have.”
West Decatur Elementary first grade teacher Tamela Sales said managing a student's behavior stands in the way of educating. As a third-year teacher, all at DCS, she said Whitaker reminded her to focus on what she could control — herself.
“The biggest challenge is how teachers respond to student behaviors,” Sales said. “Once we get past the behavior, the learning process can happen in a classroom.”
Kennie Goode, a West Decatur first grade teacher who has worked at DCS for five years, said Whitaker importantly emphasized that learning is a collaborative effort between a child’s parents and his or her teacher. Goode, who speaks Spanish, said her bilingual ability has helped her connect with the Hispanic students in her class and their families.
“For me that’s a plus in getting closer to the community,” Goode said.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.