The Decatur City Board of Education on Tuesday authorized soliciting bids to build a centralized pre-K facility on the campus of West Decatur Elementary that would replace pre-K programs at elementary schools throughout the city.
The board also received an update on construction of the Career Academies of Decatur building, which remains on target to be complete before the next school year.
The new pre-kindergarten facility would be on Memorial Drive Southwest, between West Decatur Elementary and the adjacent baseball field.
The board unanimously approved Lathan Architects to proceed with bidding out the project. Superintendent Michael Douglas had no estimate on the construction cost.
“Putting all our pre-Ks in one location frees up room in all our elementary schools,” Douglas said. “This will be tremendous for our district.”
Decatur City Schools has 270 students in the pre-K program this year with 70 students on a waiting list. It had 244 pre-K students last year.
“It’s to make sure all kids are getting a really good start so we don’t start kindergarten behind. It addresses our biggest instructional need,” Douglas said.
To attend classes in Decatur's pre-K program, students must be 4 years old. Students are in class from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
The facility is planned to be colorful, and the layout will feature pods with classrooms and restrooms, with multi-needs classrooms and a kitchen on one side of the building.
Douglas has previously said an ideal size for the center would be 22,000 square feet with 25 classrooms, including rooms for special needs students. Currently, there are a total of 18 pre-K classrooms located in Decatur's 12 elementary schools, including three special needs rooms.
The board on Tuesday agreed a new pre-K center would benefit the community.
“I’ve heard good feedback from the community about needing pre-K,” board member Dwight Jett said.
He said the pre-K center would be “a positive” for DCS.
“I see no negatives to it at all,” said board member Peggy Baggett.
---
Career Academies
Also on Tuesday, Douglas updated the board on the status of construction of the new Career Academies of Decatur campus on Westmead Drive. He said he expects the facility to be completed in April.
He said the building is about 68% complete.
Bathroom tile, kitchen and serving area floors are completed. Wall tiles are halfway done. All walls are primed and have at least one coat of paint. All drywall should be completed this week, Douglas said, and 70% of the ceiling grid has been installed.
He said paving of the parking lot is planned for this week, weather permitting, and kitchen equipment will be installed in January.
Fire lines have been tested and approved by the state, and the city will inspect the facility in January.
“We just need it done before the next school year, and it looks like we’re going to hit that target,” Douglas said.
