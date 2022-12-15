Centralized pre-K

An artist's rendition of the proposed pre-kindergarten center that would be built on the campus of West Decatur Elementary, replacing pre-K classrooms in Decatur City Schools' 12 elementary schools. [COURTESY IMAGE]

The Decatur City Board of Education on Tuesday authorized soliciting bids to build a centralized pre-K facility on the campus of West Decatur Elementary that would replace pre-K programs at elementary schools throughout the city.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

emma.daniel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2437. Twitter @DD_EDaniel

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.