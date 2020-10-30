Decatur City Schools' three-day "trial run" of districtwide virtual learning went smoothly, school officials said, but blended learning will be modified due to challenges for teachers and an expected record number of high school students failing the first semester.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said aside from some minor technical problems, the trial run held Oct. 15, 16 and 17 went smoothly, and the district is now better prepared in the event that districtwide virtual learning is necessitated due to the spread of COVID-19.
“We had cases where we had some issues with a device and our tech department had to drive out and get somebody a computer or a Wi-Fi device, but for the most part it was a good trial run,” Douglas said.
Supervisor of Technology Emily Elam said the trial run helped both students and teachers become more familiar with digital tools for virtual learning.
“Our teachers have been working very hard to make sure that their students are prepared to go to virtual learning, should it be necessary. They have transitioned a lot of their content to digital formats and have taught their students how to use Google Meet, Google Classroom, and Canvas,” Elam said.
Elissa Sons, parent of a sixth grader at Austin Middle and a second grader at Chestnut Grove Elementary, said both of her children are participating in blended-virtual instruction. She said virtual learning has become easier as the school year has progressed.
“(It was) a little rocky at the beginning, too many apps to use. My youngest has a better outline for how we do the assignments starting this second (nine-week grading period). My oldest has been overwhelmed just because she now had seven teachers to keep up with, two of them using Canvas and the rest of them using Google Classroom,” Sons said.
“She was trying to be independent and not ask us for help, but we’ve made progress now that we’ve used the old-fashioned way of keeping up with the assignments — paper.”
---
Blended learning
At a board meeting on Oct. 20, Douglas said both traditional and virtual instruction are going well, but blended learning is a challenge, especially for teachers who are having to teach in-person classes while also managing their blended students who learn virtually at least some of the time. Blended students remain on the class rosters of traditional teachers, unlike virtual students, and as a result they do not have designated virtual teachers tracking their progress.
Douglas said many blended students are doing well, but some students are taking advantage of the blended format and aren’t completing their work while they’re at home. He said it’s especially difficult because traditional teachers can’t always get in touch with blended students and their parents to address incomplete work or other academic issues. As a result, changes to blended learning will likely be implemented starting next semester. Douglas said he is brainstorming and will meet with teachers to determine the best way to adjust blended instruction.
“This is like if you were in a traditional classroom. If you’re late with an assignment, points are going to be counted off; if you don’t show up for a Google Meet, then you’re absent and that brings truancy into play. So I think the biggest thing is communicating to parents and students our expectations for virtual and blended, and then if those expectations can’t be met, then those options would no longer be available,” he said.
Douglas said the number of students struggling with blended learning does not make up a large percentage of students districtwide, but that there will likely be a “record number of failures” at the high school level. He said more students than usual will likely enroll in summer school this year so they can graduate on time.
Douglas said teachers are working harder than ever to meet the needs of their students, and blended instruction is adding to the stress teachers are experiencing this year.
“It’s not every student. Every student that’s blended isn’t an issue, every student that’s virtual isn’t an issue, but the ones that aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do are creating an added layer of stress and anxiety for our teachers,” Douglas said. “Now is the time we really need to be supportive of our teachers because they’re working extremely hard to do the best they can to educate all of our students.”
As of Oct. 20, between 300 and 400 students were still in blended learning, Douglas said. According to Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Yvette Evans, a total of 1,480 students remained virtual as of Oct. 19. Students are now welcome to return to traditional learning at any point in the school year, Douglas said, and do not have to wait for a natural break in the academic calendar like they were asked to at the beginning of the year.
