Not all of the new teachers welcomed to Decatur City Schools at a breakfast event Wednesday were new to DCS.
Among those who left positions in the system and have returned are Jason Walker, who will be the assistant principal at Decatur High School when classes begin Aug. 3, and Allison Dalton, who is returning to DCS as a pre-kindergarten teacher at Frances Nungester Elementary School.
Both said they are glad to be back.
“I love the diverse culture that they have here; it’s an exciting school system and I want to be a part of it,” said Walker. “When I left Decatur, I left on good terms. I really like the school system. I think Decatur City Schools is a good place to be and I’m happy to be back.”
Walker, 43, from Russellville, started his educational career at the former Horizon alternative school in Decatur. After a year, he transferred to Austin High School, where he taught U.S. history, world history and International Baccalaureate psychology. He also coached football, basketball and tennis from 2006-2011.
Walker left DCS and taught sixth and eighth grade history at Russellville Middle School. He then worked at West Elementary School in Russellville where he was an in-school suspension, at-risk and tier three instructor. Walker then went back to Russellville Middle as an at-risk administrator.
“I was basically an at-risk teacher with an administrative role, administrative duties,” he said.
Walker, who has been in education for 18 years, said he wanted to be an administrator because he wanted to have an impact on the lives of young people.
“I grew up in a single parent home and I want those kids to know their education is the key and it’s the way out of any situation that they may be in,” he said. “I hope that I make them lifelong learners and productive citizens.”
Walker grew up in Moulton and graduated from Lawrence County High School. He received his associate’s degree from Calhoun Community College and a bachelor's degree in social science from Athens State University. Walker received his master’s in instructional leadership from the University of North Alabama.
Walker was among about 100 new DCS teachers and administrators who attended the annual New Teacher Welcome Breakfast, hosted by the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, on Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Decatur.
Yvette Evans, DCS deputy superintendent of instruction and personnel, said there are currently about 115 new teachers in the system and about eight to 10 more will be added before school begins. That will bring the total number of teachers in the district to about 745.
“Teach kids right from wrong; teach them morals,” DCS Superintendent Michael Douglas told teachers at Wednesday’s breakfast. “I offer you this: We’re going to support you; we’re going to give you tons of training. There’s going to be great days, … there's going to be bad ones. On the bad days, pray.”
Dalton, 40, from Madison, previously worked at DCS as a grades 3 through 5 special education teacher at Chestnut Grove Elementary during the 2018-19 school year.
“It’s just a great school system,” Dalton said. "It’s an opportunity to get back into general education and I enjoyed working here when I worked here before. … The people I work with are great and I’ve always had good administrators; that means a lot.”
Dalton is originally from Tennessee and spent the first six years of her career there.
“When we moved to Alabama for my husband’s job I went into special education from general education at Chestnut Grove,” she said. “Now I’m making my way back to general education.”
After teaching at Chestnut Grove, Dalton taught special education in the Madison City School District and then she taught in Huntsville City Schools before coming back to DCS for this school year.
Dalton said her desire to be a teacher began when she was in middle school.
“I just love being with the kids and seeing that 'ah-ha' moment and giving them that confidence and skills that they need,” she said.
Dalton grew up in Jasper, Tennessee, and graduated from Marion County High School. She received her bachelor's degree in early childhood special education, grades pre-K through 3, from the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga. Later, while teaching at Chestnut Grove, Dalton extended her certification in special education, grades pre-K through 6.
