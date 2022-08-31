Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is offering to give two small parks to the city in return for eliminating the group’s longstanding debt from its financial commitment to renovation of the old L&N Railroad Depot.
DDRA Executive Director Kelly Thomas proposed at Monday’s City Council work session that her group give the city Jones Park on the southeast corner of Sixth Avenue and East Moulton Street and Walden Oaks Park at the northeast corner of Lee and Canal streets in Northeast Decatur. The two parks' combined assessed value is $166,880.
In return, Thomas asked the council to eliminate the remaining $66,218 that DDRA owes the city on a $440,000 commitment it made in 2014 on the $2.56 million renovation of the Railroad Depot that was built in 1904. The building, on Railroad Street Northwest near Bank Street, is now called the Decatur Historic Depot and Railroad Museum.
“DDRA has a lot of programs that are beneficial to downtown, but we aren’t a landowner,” Thomas said. “Based on my conversations with DDRA board members and past DDRA members, we felt this is the best way to handle this payment.”
City Attorney Herman Marks said a city contractor already maintains the parks so the city would not assume additional expense. Neither entity pays property taxes so the city would just be assuming ownership of the properties at no expense except for forgiveness of the debt.
Council President Jacob Ladner said he thinks the swap is a good deal for the city, especially the more valuable Sixth Avenue property.
Councilman Billy Jackson said financially the deal “doesn’t look bad,” but he has some problems with it.
Jackson said the deal looks like another bail out by the city. Examples of past bailouts by past councils, he said, were helping the Princess Theatre Center for the Performing Arts with a $1.2 million loan that it never paid and paying for a driving range and a batting cage in separate deals at Point Mallard Park.
“We have a revolving door of people trying to do projects and then needing a bailout by the city,” Jackson.
Jackson said another problem “is the citizens of Decatur put in hard cash for the train depot” while DDRA is trying to make a land swap to cover its debt to the city.
He also said he didn’t know until Monday’s council meeting that the city is taking care of the two DDRA parks, and he questioned who approved this practice.
“Just because we’re doing it doesn’t mean we should be,” Jackson said. “We have a hard enough time taking care of all of the properties in our city.”
Thomas said Morgan County Revenue Office tax assessments showed Jones Park to be the most valuable of the two parks at $137,289 while Walden’s value is $29,600.
“This would be a good deal if we’re able to sell one or both,” Ladner said. “There is interest in both because they’re good assets.”
With the city planning to spend $10 million on a Sixth Avenue streetscape, Ladner said he believes the East Moulton Street property could be more valuable than the county appraisal.
“With our interest in developing Sixth Avenue, it makes it easier to sell this location and it’s a great spot on the road,” Ladner said.
Councilman Kyle Pike said Jones Park gives the city a valuable piece of property along Sixth Avenue where vacant property is hard to find. He also said the main benefit is “the debt needs to be cleared off our books and theirs, too.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he’s willing to accept the properties in the swap since the DDRA is willing to do the exchange even though the appraised value is almost $100,000 more than the debt to the city.
Gary Hammon, council president at the time, on Tuesday said the city had a $720,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation and time was running out on using the money to renovate the depot, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“The money had to be spent in three years and we are already a year and a half in,” Hammon said.
Hammon said they created a deal in which half of the Depot would be a Police Department annex and half would be a railroad museum.
“Ed Taylor, the police chief at the time, said, ‘It’s not perfect but we need the space,’” Hammon said.
Hammon said they then created a financing deal in which the city paid $1.2 million, including $145,000 to purchase the Depot. DDRA committed to $440,000 and there were $210,000 in promised private contributions to go along with the state grant.
The commitments were for payments to be made over a five-year period. In 2019, then-DDRA Executive Director Rick Paler said his group was behind because its appropriation from the Morgan County Commission was cut from $50,000 to $10,000 a year.
The City Council will vote on the DDRA proposal at the 10 a.m. meeting on Tuesday.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.