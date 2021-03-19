The almost 2½-year search for Decatur's next director of development has taken a step forward, and City Council's president said he hopes the process finds a deal-maker who can spur growth.
A search firm presented the latest round of top candidates — including several with Alabama ties — to the council last week. This is the fourth search for a replacement for Wally Terry, who retired April 30 as director of development. Terry oversaw the Planning, Engineering, Building and Community Development departments, plus he focused on economic development.
“We need the position, so I hope it will end soon,” Council President Jacob Ladner said of the search.
Ladner said he is looking for someone to work with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, the Morgan County Economic Development Authority and other partners to bring development to the city. He said the person doesn’t have to have municipal experience.
“I want someone who has a history of putting deals together,” Ladner said. “This person should know what is needed for development and even sell Decatur for residential, commercial and industrial growth.”
Sarah McKee, senior vice president of GovHR USA, of Northbrook, Illinois, told the council that her company received 39 applicants for the vacancy. She narrowed the number to eight after video interviews and background checks but one dropped out for another job offer.
McKee presented information about the remaining seven candidates to the council and recommended four of them she thinks are the top candidates that the council should interview.
The council discussed a March 29 review date, but McKee and Sandlin asked the council to submit their suggestions soon as possible. Ladner asked the council to email their choices by Monday so the finalists can be notified.
“We’re afraid that if we wait too long they could find other jobs,” Sandlin said.
Two of the four candidates McKee recommended have job experience in Alabama: Calvin Abram, former zoning administrator, city of Birmingham; and Dane Shaw, Black Belt Fatherhood Initiative Project executive director, Selma.
McKee also recommended Charles “Steve” Foote, planning director, city of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Michael Nagy, former business development manager of Bureau Veritas in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The other three candidates that McKee provided to the council are Emo Furfori, Cotton Row Development director of business development, Athens; David Hanson, U.S. Department of State, Washington, D.C. (stationed in Florida); and Steve Thomas, former senior business development manager and client relationship director, CDG Engineers and Associates, Huntsville.
The Daily obtained the seven candidates’ resumes through an open records request. McKee also talked about each candidate in a presentation to the council made by phone.
---
Lengthy search
The first search, begun after Terry notified the city of his plan to retire, ended in early 2019 after it failed to draw qualified applicants. The initial plan was to hire an assistant director who would move up after Terry’s retirement.
A second search was conducted in the late summer of 2019, but city leaders still weren’t happy with the candidates, so the City Council approved hiring GovHR USA in November 2019 to conduct a national search.
The initial GovHR search was delayed by the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and McKee presented a group of applicants last June. However, the council couldn’t agree on how to proceed and chose not to interview this group when McKee said she couldn’t find someone who met all of the council’s job requirements.
The city paid GovHR $12,862.50 for its initial search plus expenses like advertisement of the position and travel costs, Sandlin said.
The new City Council, which took office in November, chose in December to attempt another search, again with GovHR. Sandlin said under the agreement the city will pay GovHR an amount not to exceed 25% of the first-year salary plus expenses.
The advertised salary range for director of development is $86,000 to $131,000.
“We anticipate the total (paid to GovHR) will be between $40,000 and $50,000 with advertising and expenses, and it might not be that much depending on which candidates are chosen (for a public interview),” Sandlin said.
