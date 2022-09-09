The City Council completed a series of agreements this week that allow the city to buy land for a new Southwest Decatur softball complex, and now all that’s left is a closing for the $1.26 million deal.
The council approved Tuesday the purchase of 34.2 acres adjacent to Austin High School owned by local businessman and Decatur Utilities board chairman Neal Holland.
City Attorney Herman Marks said Thursday the closing on the Holland property, at $37,000 an acre, is scheduled for 3 p.m. today with attorney Jeffrey Brown at Harris, Caddell & Shanks.
“They can start construction after Friday,” Marks said.
Formerly a piece of what was Cedar Ridge Golf Course, the Holland property extends from Modaus Road Southwest north to Bunny Lane and is immediately east of Austin’s football stadium.
The city also completed an agreement with the Decatur City Board of Education this week whereby the city will build a parking lot, to be used by the city and the school, on 11.64 acres of school property next to the football stadium.
The city plans to build a $6 million complex of eight youth softball fields on the Holland property to replace the Aquadome fields. 3M Co. agreed last year to purchase the 35-acre Aquadome Recreation Center property as part of a $98.4 million legal settlement over environmental claims. 3M paid the city $42 million that the city plans to use for the new softball fields and to build a new recreation center.
The City Council also hired Goodwyn Mills Cawood on Tuesday for $61,000 to draft a master plan of Wilson Morgan Park before construction of the $35 million recreation center begins.
The council voted 4-1 on the softball field complex purchase, the agreement with the school board and Wilson Morgan Park master plan. Councilman Billy Jackson voted against the projects because the recreational facilities won’t be located near the Aquadome on Fifth Avenue Southwest, which is in his district.
“We’re very happy to get this (softball complex) deal complete,” Mayor Tab Bowling said.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he met with John Godwin, of Frameworks Architecture, this week to begin work on a contract for designing the softball complex.
“We hope to get that on the council agenda as soon as possible so they can get design started and move toward starting the bidding process,” Lake said.
Lake and Councilman Carlton McMasters led the search for a new site for the softball complex after the approval of the 3M settlement last year.
McMasters said during the search that they were having trouble finding a new location as they looked throughout Southwest Decatur. They were unable to find land near the Aquadome as Jackson wants, McMasters said at the time.
Once they found the Holland land, Lake said Thursday that they were concerned “that it might be a little tight,” and they felt the park needed additional space for parking, so they approached the school board.
“It became another opportunity to work with a really good partner,” Lake said.
The council approved the agreement with the school board at Tuesday’s meeting. The school board followed up with unanimous approval on Wednesday at a called meeting.
The city receives additional parking for the softball complex and Austin High is getting additional parking for the football stadium.
“They really need the additional parking for the stadium,” Council President Jacob Ladner said. “At the Austin-Decatur game, I had to park in dirt,” he said of the Aug. 26 football game.
Marks said the city would likely need the additional parking lot for overflow when there’s a large crowd at the softball complex.
“It just upgrades the whole facility,” Marks said.
The city is responsible for most of the project in the agreement. This includes:
• Building a drive from the new parking area out to Bunny Lane.
• Constructing a drive from the parking area to the athletic entrance near the Austin field house and baseball and softball fields, plus connecting points where the school can use the city property for additional parking as needed outside the auditorium.
• Paving a connecting drive that’s now gravel from the parking lot behind the stadium to connect to the road to the field house.
• Providing the school with the necessary dirt work and soil pad to allow the school board to build tennis courts on its property. The city will pay the estimated $30,000 for the dirt work and pad, and it will notify the school board if the cost exceeds this initial estimate. Lake said tennis courts aren’t in the current plan for the city or the school board.
• Installing gated access points for security.
• Maintaining and repairing the shared parking lot and connecting drives.
• Paying utility bills for the shared lot and drives.
• Dealing with any flooding or retention issues that might occur.
The school board’s portion of the agreement allows the city to build a portion of its softball fields on school property.
“The main thing we're getting is additional roadwork that's needed out there,” Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said. “But the most important thing out of this is we retain ownership. There was no transfer, there was no deeding, there was no money. It's still Decatur (City) Schools' property.”
