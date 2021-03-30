The Decatur City Council majority and Mayor Tab Bowling say they want a director of development who focuses only on city growth, but the job description details wide-ranging supervisory and budgeting duties often required from a city manager or administrator.
The City Council is seeking a successor to former Director of Development Wally Terry, who retired April 30. City Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said Monday the council plans to interview five candidates from the seven applicants presented by the search firm GovHR USA. Sandlin did not say which candidates have been chosen for interviews April 16.
The job description for the vacancy has 15 "major duties" that include everything from overseeing flood plain management and ordinances to resolving "interdepartmental and citywide issues" to hiring and discipline of city employees to budget preparation. The description also includes several duties directly related to economic development. The salary range for the job is listed as $86,000 to $131,000.
However, City Council members said they don’t want a director of development whose duties are so specific.
A former banker, Terry started out as assistant to then-Mayor Don Stanford in 2010, and his job morphed into much more in his next 10 years.
An effort to reduce costs and shift management duties under then-Mayor Don Kyle eventually led Terry to becoming the director of four departments — Engineering, Community Development, Building and Planning.
Now, after three unsuccessful searches, the council is making a fourth attempt to find Terry's successor, and council members said they want someone who focuses only on economic development.
Councilmen Carlton McMasters and Kyle Pike said they don’t expect the director of development to oversee the four departments in his or her daily work.
“Sure, he or she will be responsible for the budget, but I don’t want them to tell those departments how to do their jobs,” Pike said.
McMasters said the director of development doesn’t have to be an expert in engineering, planning, building or the duties of grants and inspections required in Community Development.
“Do I expect them to work closely with those departments to help us grow? Absolutely,” McMasters said. “Could this position streamline reports to the mayor? Yes.
“We have an amazing opportunity with the growth north Alabama is seeing, and I think we should have someone in place that unifies or (focuses) on positive long-term growth and development.”
Bowling continues to push to have the position filled. He said he doesn’t want someone who would be a manager of the departments’ daily operations even though the job description is specific about the organizational hierarchy: "This position has direct supervision over Community Development Manager, Code Enforcement Manager, Development Services Manager, Planner, Building Department Manager, and City Engineer."
Bowling said he does not think oversight of the departments will be a significant duty.
“We believe we have such banner experience in those departments that we don’t need someone to run them,” Bowling said. “We need someone to support those departments and make sure there’s a plan in place for them to work together.”
Deal maker
Council President Jacob Ladner said he’s not looking for “another Wally Terry,” but someone “who can make deals and recruit for residential, business and industrial development. I have a clear vision of what I want, and it’s not like anyone we’ve had before.”
McMasters said he wants someone who would bring together the city with partners like the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Morgan County Economic Development Association and Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
“I want someone who is outward-facing,” McMasters said. “I’m envisioning this position as someone who promotes economic development and residential and retail growth within our city.”
McMasters said he wants the director of development “to create a common vision and be the point person for developers and contractors to deal with in economic development.”
Councilman Hunter Pepper said he is looking for someone “with amazing leadership skills who has an open mind and is someone who thinks outside of the box.” However, he said the candidate doesn’t need supervisory experience.
Pike said his ideal candidate would be someone “who works with leaders in the community with a development mindset. We need him or her to bring development to the city.”
Carl Cole is the attorney for former city employee Gary Voketz in a lawsuit against the city over its failure to implement the city manager form of government approved by city voters in 2010. Cole and Voketz are appealing a federal judge’s decision in the case.
Cole said the job description for development director has a lot of managerial requirements that make the position much like the city manager job that city officials fought so hard against in the lawsuit.
Push for development
Cole said he’s not surprised that city officials are looking for someone to fill this role without calling it a city manager.
“Almost everybody that’s been up there (at City Hall) in the last two years has been trying to rework the government structure,” Cole said.
Cole said a majority of the city residents want some form of city manager, and city officials are trying to make them happy while avoiding actually creating a city manager position.
Ladner said he doesn’t want a city manager-like position, but hiring more of an economic development director would put Decatur in line with other Alabama cities.
“A lot of cities have positions like this that focus on economic development,” Ladner said. “Huntsville has an economic director who focuses on recruiting and creating development and it operates under a council-mayor form of government.”
Billy Jackson is the lone councilman who is against filling the vacancy. Instead, he has pushed — unsuccessfully so far — to only create director positions in each of the four departments.
Jackson said he believes a lack of leadership in the departments is among the reasons Decatur is failing to keep up with surrounding cities in both growth and development.
“A city’s Planning, Building, Engineering and Community Development departments are vital to such growth and development,” Jackson said. “To believe that our city is different from neighboring communities regarding the need to have individuals who provide expertise in each of these areas would be, at best, unrealistic."
Jackson said each department needs a director with training specific to that department.
“Based on this thought process and the fact that an outside recruiter, with no real knowledge of Decatur, has basically chosen the candidates, this process is an expensive exercise in futility,” Jackson said.
“I am further disappointed that, with such a young and inexperienced council, our Personnel Department continues to promote the idea of one person to oversee such critical, yet unrelated departments.”
Sarah McKee, senior vice president of GovHR USA, of Northbrook, Illinois, told the council her company received 39 applicants for the vacancy. She narrowed the number to eight after video interviews and background checks, but one dropped out for another job offer.
(1) comment
Ladner said he doesn’t want a city manager-like position.
At least he is honest with this statement. The problem the majority of the voters voted for a city manager. It should be what the majority of the voters want, not what elected officials want, but then again we are talking about the typical City of Decatur government.
