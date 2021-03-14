Decatur City Council members will decide Monday — as they look to hire a new city clerk — whether to follow a “tradition of promoting from within” or a 2-year-old resolution requiring job opening advertisements for department heads.
The council will also vote on a resolution that says the only department heads that must live in Decatur's city limits are the city clerk, fire chief and police chief.
Department head residency has been a matter of debate in recent years.
The new council, which took office in November, decided earlier this month that newly promoted Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester, who lives in Athens, doesn’t have to move to Decatur. That was contrary to a resolution passed in 2000 that required city residency for department heads.
City Clerk Stacy Gilley, who has been on medical leave since Dec. 14, notified the city on Feb. 24 that she plans to retire April 1.
Assistant City Clerk Stephanie Simon has been filling in during Gilley’s absence and, if she applies, appears to be the favorite for the job.
Simon has been with the city for 24 years. She was a candidate for the position in 2011, but the council chose to do an outside search and hired Gilley, who worked for the city of Madison at the time.
Longtime Councilman Billy Jackson has called the city clerk the most critical position in the city because of the scope of responsibilities. He said last week the city had a tradition of promoting assistant city clerks to city clerk “that went back to the 1950s” until the council chose to advertise and hired Gilley in 2011.
Jackson said he hopes the city will follow this tradition because, in the past dozen years or so, city councils have strayed from policies he says always worked.
“My position is that I try to be a traditionalist with regard to the way the city does things,” Jackson said. “It’s important because our council members who preceded us had adopted a certain way of doing things. They made sure that we were consistent. We’ve had anything but consistency in the past 12 years, and that continues today.”
Jackson said he believes this inconsistency is one of the reasons Decatur’s population hasn’t grown in recent years.
However, City Attorney Herman Marks said the previous City Council, including Jackson, voted unanimously to approve a resolution on May 8, 2019, that all department head openings must be posted and advertised for at least two weeks.
Marks said this council could choose to follow the existing resolution or pass a new one that allows it to promote existing employees without advertising the department head opening.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the current HR practice in public entities and private businesses is to advertise openings.
In addition to running municipal elections as the chief election official, the city clerk is the custodian of city records, sets up agendas, keeps minutes for council meetings and keeps council members informed. The clerk's office is responsible for receipt, distribution and expenditure of city funds.
The pay range for a city clerk is $70,854 to $107,612 in annual salary plus benefits.
Simon, who Sandlin said lives in the city, has received support from Jackson, Council President Jacob Ladner and Mayor Tab Bowling. Councilman Hunter Pepper said he has “mixed feelings” about whether to post the opening, but he also supports Simon.
“I want to be fair to the public, but I believe in hiring from within just like we did with Kyle Demeester at CFO,” Pepper said. “If Stephanie wants to be city clerk, we should keep it within and give her the job. If she doesn’t want it, then we should advertise the opening.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said he’s not sure what the city has to do on the posting issue “if we have the right person in house.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters said Simon is well qualified for the job.
“She has 24 years, so she knows the city’s processes and procedures,” McMasters said. “If she applies, she will absolutely be a perfect fit.”
However, McMasters said the council will have to decide whether it wants to follow the 2019 resolution.
“If the rest of the council agrees and there’s no debate about transparency, I see no reason why we shouldn’t promote from within,” McMasters said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.