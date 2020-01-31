A 10-year-old Decatur boy will serve as the 2020-2021 national ambassador for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, traveling around the country to share his story.
Ethan LyBrand, who is one of more than 250,000 people in the United States living with a neuromuscular disease, will serve as the face of the association.
"Being an MDA National Ambassador is great because I want people to know that while all kids and adults with these diseases have a harder time doing things in general, especially traveling on airplanes, at the end of the day, we are no different than all other people, and we want to live life to its fullest," Ethan said.
Since Ethan’s diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in June 2011, two days before his second birthday, the LyBrand family — Ethan’s parents Josh and Jordan LyBrand and his younger sister Chloe LyBrand — has played an instrumental role in the MDA community.
The family hosted the Ethan Lybrand March for seven years, raising more than $70,000, and participated in the MDA Muscle Walk of Huntsville. Ethan, who attends the MDA summer camp at Camp ASCCA, previously served as the Alabama Goodwill Ambassador for MDA.
