The city has installed two sets of flashing yellow lights on East Moulton Street to alert motorists to the traffic signal at the road's intersection with Second Avenue, and nearby workers say Decatur needed the safety improvement.
Twana Lindsey, who works at Moe’s Original BBQ on Second Avenue Northeast near the intersection, said she believes the flashing lights will keep pedestrians and motorists safe.
“In the six years that I’ve worked here, I’ve seen people run through that intersection all the time on Second Avenue and Moulton Street,” Lindsey said. “I heard an 18-wheeler hit someone one time out there. We all heard the tires screeching.”
In a continuing effort to improve downtown, the city installed one set of flashing lights on East Moulton between First and Second avenues to alert eastbound traffic and a second set of lights between Fourth and Second avenues for westbound traffic.
“We’re having issues with people not seeing the traffic signals at Second Avenue so these warning devices were put there to try to help that,” Mayor Tab Bowling said.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city worked with the Police Department to make the intersection safer.
“There were some crashes that had occurred, and I guess the basic gist of it was trying to raise more awareness that there were signals ahead so motorists could see them better,” Prewitt said.
Moe’s kitchen manager Cory Ingersoll said he has seen at least five wrecks at the East Moulton/Second Avenue intersection.
Ron Crow, who owns Emiron Music Inc. at the intersection, said he has seen fewer traffic incidents since the lights have been modified.
“I think people are seeing these lights better,” Crow said. “The thing is, people aren’t looking for traffic lights on street corners and I think that’s why they drive right through the intersection. Now our regulars and people that live here don’t do that, but it’s an issue with people from out of town.”
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said the new traffic signals were installed last month.
"It's hard to know the impact that the traffic signals will have because it's still too early," Cardenas-Martinez said. "We do believe it will help because they're just so much more noticeable now."
