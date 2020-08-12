Cal Johnson, a biologist in the Decatur field office of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, last week received the Fisheries Conservationist of the Year Award.
The award was presented at the 2020 Alabama Wildlife Federation Governor's Conservation Achievement Awards ceremony in Millbrook.
In his prior role with the Geological Survey of Alabama, Johnson helped develop a sampling method to provide consistent data on the state's fish diversity. He also was on the field crew that collected the first tri-spot darter found in the state in more than 50 years, and coordinated surveys through the upper Coosa River basin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.