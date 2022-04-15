Aundrea Hanson plans to set the bar high when she becomes Woodmeade Elementary's principal for the 2022-23 school year after spending the past eight years as Benjamin Davis Elementary principal.
Hanson and Superintendent Michael Douglas met with teachers at Woodmeade on Wednesday morning to discuss her plans for the school, and she told them she wants to help them achieve the National Blue Ribbon award just as she did at Benjamin Davis.
“I asked for the transfer because I feel that I have a lot to give,” Hanson said. “If we can secure Woodmeade, then that’s just another school in Decatur that can be great. Ben Davis is at the top of its game right now, and Woodmeade can be the same way.”
Hanson’s transfer was approved at a Decatur school board meeting Tuesday, and Douglas said afterward her greatest assets was her focus on instruction and curriculum.
“She has always been exceptional with data and has the ability to move test scores,” Douglas said. “Those are some attributes that Woodmeade will be getting.”
Hanson, 51, grew up in Eutaw and after graduating from Alabama A&M, she worked as a school teacher in Selma for two years before transferring to Decatur.
Hanson has been an educator at Decatur City Schools for 27 years, starting out as a reading specialist at Leon Sheffield Elementary and Banks-Caddell Elementary. She served that role for 15 years before being hired as the assistant principal at Oak Park Elementary.
After one year at Oak Park Elementary, she was hired as the principal at Benjamin Davis Elementary in 2015.
Douglas said that since Hanson has been at Ben Davis, its students' test scores have been constantly improving.
She said she is deliberate with her approach to school improvement.
“I look at the needs of the individual student and not just the school as a whole,” Hanson said. “I want teachers to grow as well. It’s like a process; once we grow teachers, then we can grow students.”
Hanson will replace Angie Whittington, who was approved as Woodmeade's interim principal at a November board meeting. Whittington was principal at the school for 14 years until retiring in 2020. She was succeeded by Taunya Smith, but the school needed an interim principal after Smith left for Huntsville's Academy for Science & Foreign Language Middle in October.
Hanson has a son, Christopher, 22, who is a health science student at the University of North Alabama.
