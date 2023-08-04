A Parks and Recreation Board proposal to launch an adopt-a-park program in which local businesses sponsor and help maintain Decatur parks is beginning to take shape.
At a meeting this week, board member Ronnie Dukes said park sponsorships should not be limited to financial assistance.
“We don’t want to knock out small businesses that can’t give $10,000,” Dukes said. “This is a partnership, not a sponsorship. We’re asking for a financial commitment — but if not, we are asking for care of parks.”
Board Chairman Shane Stewart said he initially envisioned the program as having tiered pricing for park sponsorships.
“Ronnie talked me down and explained that maybe someone could spend 20 hours a month (doing park cleanup) but they can’t afford a sponsorship,” he said.
Decatur has roughly 30 parks, Stewart said, some big and some small.
“I don’t know if we should worry about the biggies,” Dukes said. “I’m more concerned about parks like Jesse Smith Park off Somerville Road and parks like that.”
Stewart said he hoped the proposal would be ready for the September meeting so administrators would have time to organize and then advertise the program in November and December.
Jason Lake, city Parks and Recreation director, said members of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce heard about the plan and “thought it was a good idea.”
The chamber, he said, administers the Partners-in-Education Program, which has businesses and industries working with city, county and Hartselle schools to provide educational opportunities for the students.
Dukes also met with chamber members to look at ways the Partners-in-Education concept could be used for the parks sponsorships. Chamber members briefed him on how to handle everything from applications to administering the program.
“The plan is to take their ideas and add our experience,” Lake said.
Lake said he plans to meet with chamber members again next week and have a plan by the next board meeting, scheduled for Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. He said administrators of the program will draft an application and then have the city’s Legal Department look it over before they make them available to applicants.
Stewart said Parks and Recreation Department employees will administer the program and board members will try to sell it.
“We will try to get a list of the 29 to 30 parks in the city and have each board member take five apiece and eyeball them for themselves,” Stewart said.
Board member Daniel Firth asked if there was “enough manpower” to take on the project.
“There is not much to administering it — just getting it going,” Dukes said.
Dukes said administrators will have two meetings a year with businesses, one being a discussion and the other being “a thank you.”
To get the ball rolling, Lake said Parks and Recreation needs a “rollout” of the program, which could consist of a party for invited corporations.
