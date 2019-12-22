Increased vaping by students led Decatur City Schools to stiffen penalties for those who get caught beginning Jan. 7, after the holiday break.
“I can’t think of a week since October that we have not received a call about a vaping issue,” said Dwight Satterfield, DCS deputy superintendent of school safety and student services.
Vaping is the popular term for using electronic cigarettes to inhale vaporized nicotine and an array of liquid concentrates. Using e-cigarettes violates the district's policy banning students from using tobacco products on school grounds, Satterfield said.
Previously, the maximum penalty was in-school suspension. Satterfield plans to increase the possible penalties to include sending students to the Center for Alternatives to Suspension, which is also a penalty for students who violate the district’s alcohol and drug policies.
Board President Karen Duke asked Satterfield at a meeting last week how the school system will inform students about the change.
“We will do an assembly and send out our message to parents,” he said, adding that the district has to educate students and parents about the dangers of vaping.
The nation is in the midst of an outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries, according to The Associated Press, but new cases are on the decline. More than 2,500 cases of vaping illness have been reported by all 50 states. There have been 54 deaths and more deaths are under investigation.
The Associated Press reported Friday that health officials now blame vitamin E acetate, a thickening agent sometimes added to illicit THC vaping liquids, for the “vast majority” of cases in the U.S. outbreak of vaping illnesses.
Superintendent Michael Douglas said vaping is the new trend among students and he supports tougher penalties.
“It seems like every year there’s some kind of distraction for kids that parents don’t know about,” he said.
Austin High Principal Melissa Scott said students at Austin have been caught vaping and she, too, agrees with imposing tougher penalties.
“We have to get this under control,” she said.
Satterfield said most of the violations have been among students in grades 8-10.
Because of the frequency with which students were being disciplined for vaping, he assembled a group of students, administrators and parents to discuss the matter last month.
He said some students told him they were aware of vaping in class and in bathrooms between classes.
“We’ve not had a student to pass out in school, but we have to handle this,” Satterfield said.
Jackson Breedlove, a senior at Austin High, said he's seen students vaping in bathrooms, but most students do it in the parking lot before and after school.
He said there are posters in the school discouraging students from using e-cigarettes.
Satterfield said the district caught one student paying $100 for a vaping device.
The issue is not exclusive to Decatur.
Vaping has surged nationally in the past two years, particularly among teenagers and young adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20% of high school students reported vaping in 2018, almost twice the 2017 rate.
This translates to 3 million high school students using e-cigarettes in 2018, more than double the number who reported using traditional cigarettes, the CDC said.
E-cigarette devices initially were marketed as a way to inhale nicotine without the risks associated with tobacco smoke. But they quickly evolved and are frequently used with hundreds of flavorings and chemical compounds, including THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, according to the CDC.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones of Hartselle City and Bill Hopkins Jr. of Morgan County said their systems have also caught students vaping.
Hopkins said Morgan has had vaping issues in every high school, but the problem is not epidemic.
“We allow the principals to make decisions about how to punish,” he said.
Jones said Hartselle treats vaping offenses as positive drug tests and students are required to go to counseling the school district provides weekly.
“We sent out letters last year about the dangers of vaping,” she said. “They even went out to our junior high students.”
