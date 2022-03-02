Decatur High juniors Maribela Pedro and Cayden Balch created social media pages and posted flyers to promote a Velcro Pygmies rock concert that was held Tuesday in the school's gymnasium.
The concert was part of the Reach and Teach program where students learn all aspects of the entertainment business by planning, promoting and producing a concert. Pedro and Balch said the best part of the program has been the hands-on experience.
“Everything from who you’re marketing to … to how to reach your target audience,” Balch said. “It’s been great.”
Austin High also has a Reach and Teach program that will hold a concert next Wednesday featuring NBC’s "The Voice" finalist Kirk Jay. Austin senior Mercedes Hampton will join Jay on stage for a duet.
Austin High students Ti'Asia Sims and Aysa Foster said the main skills they have learned in the program are goal-setting, promotion and targeted marketing.
"I learned that you have to sell tickets at the right prices where they are affordable," Sims said.
Austin started selling tickets this week at $5 for general admission and $7 for VIP seating.
Because of the pandemic, this is the first time since 2019 that the two high schools are able to see the end result of their work by holding concerts.
Austin Senior Ryan Petty, who was involved in Reach and Teach last year, remembers feeling devastated after being told he and his classmates’ concert had to be canceled last school year because of the pandemic.
“We got out because of (COVID-19) and I was like, ‘What about the concert?’” Petty said. “I was totally heartbroken to have put in all that hard work and the concert not even happen.”
Students face challenging decisions in the Reach and Teach program. Decatur High's Pedro said they chose to book the Kentucky-based cover band Velcro Pygmies because of the enthusiasm and positivity they bring to the stage.
"We saw a video of them playing and they were bringing a lot of enjoyment to the kids so we chose them because we thought they'd make the concert fun," Pedro said.
Pedro said at first students in the program were hesitant to share their ideas.
“Everyone was kind of shy and it was hard for them to come out of their shell,” Pedro said. “We eventually learned to work as a team.”
Decatur High's program sold 15 VIP tickets at $15 each, and all of the proceeds will go to the school.
General admission tickets were priced at $10 each, but after less than 50 of those were sold it was decided to reimburse the buyers and make the concert free for the student body, said Brenda Lawson, a business and marketing teacher and the supervisor for Reach and Teach at Decatur High.
Lawson said she believes the Decatur High talent show that was held Feb. 17 may have hindered ticket sales for the Velcro Pygmies concert.
“Students already had to pay $5 to get into (the talent show), and that was less than two weeks ago,” Lawson said.
Lawson said her students are learning practical skills in marketing and budgeting through the Reach and Teach program.
“They’re getting the chance to work with a variety of people and have these real-life experiences,” Lawson said. “There’s nothing better than real-life, hands-on experiences.”
Representatives from the Reach and Teach program seek out corporate sponsorships to fund the artists and bands, but the schools have to cover their lodging costs.
"We booked six rooms for Kirk Jay to stay at The Courtyard Marriot that cost us $625," said Austin Business Education Teacher Monica Crow.
Crow said the lodging funds come from local sponsors.
Crow said Austin’s goal this year is to sell 500 tickets, both general admission and VIP.
“The first year we did this in 2019, we sold 450 tickets,” Crow said. “We had 800 students then and we have 1,000 now so that’s why we went up to 500 (tickets).”
Students who purchased VIP tickets will be accommodated first and will be able to get front row access, do a meet-and-greet with the artists, and receive free food and drink.
Crow said they will use the proceeds to fund field trips for students in the program.
Tickets are only available for the schools and not to the public.
