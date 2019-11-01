Decatur Fire & Rescue responded around midnight Thursday to a fire at an apartment building on Courtney Drive Southwest and the investigation is under way, said Chief Tony Grande.
“Three, maybe four, apartments (in the building of eight units) are probably complete losses,” Grande said. All eight units received heavy water and smoke damage.
No residents were injured in the fire at Decatur Place Apartments, and one firefighter sustained minor injuries, he said.
“All of the residents in the building were displaced,” and the American Red Cross was assisting them, Grande said.
Four fire trucks responded to the blaze, with a fifth was called in to assist the crews, Grande said.
