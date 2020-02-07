A recently released report warning that Alabama has an increasingly severe shortage of skilled workers came as little surprise to Decatur area superintendents, who said they have programs in place to tackle the problem.
“We’ve known this for several years and that’s why I think north Alabama, especially Morgan County, is ahead of other parts of the state,” Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins said in response to the report that said Alabama is on pace to have a shortage of 200,000 highly skilled workers by 2025-2026.
The Business Education Alliance of Alabama last week released the 135-page report evaluating the state’s workforce development system.
“Our report sought to discover whether the state has the right tools in place to produce an increased number of highly skilled workers, and what needs to change to ensure those workers are qualified for the jobs that will become available,” Joe Morton, chairman and president of BEA, said in a written statement.
The role of public education in developing that workforce was a focus of the report.
Before Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA announced in 2018 that it was constructing a $1.6 billion plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County that will generate 4,000 jobs, Morgan County’s three public school systems already had plans in place to change how they deliver career technical education.
Decatur City was in the process of opening its Career Academies of Decatur at the old Austin High campus on Danville Road, while Hartselle City created a new position of career tech instructional planner and added a program called Tiger Launch, which allows students to work while earning class credit.
The Morgan County school system spent more than $1 million to revamp Morgan County Schools Technology Park at Brewer High and added advanced programs dealing with automotive technology as well as expanding home construction classes.
“With all the growth in north Alabama, we know there is going to be a big need for work-ready high school graduates,” said Jeff Hyche, who had been Hartselle High’s principal a decade before stepping down to become the district’s first career tech instructional planner.
Morgan County Economic Development Authority President Jeremy Nails said the need for skilled workers in the Decatur area is nothing new, but schools and community colleges are responding to the specific needs of industry leaders.
Still, there will be challenges for the Tennessee Valley, especially with the influx of jobs from Mazda Toyota and its suppliers, Nails said.
“With growth, there are challenges, but that’s a good problem to have,” he said. “The good thing is all the school systems in Morgan County are aware and they are showing students the pathways to successful careers in the area that don’t require students to have a four-year college degree.”
For more than two decades about 25% of the jobs in Morgan County have been in manufacturing and there has always been an “ongoing challenge to prepare a qualified workforce,” said Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President John Seymour.
In 2003, the chamber conducted a study because there was a gap between the skills Decatur-area industry needed and what some students were getting in high school.
Seymour said plants are requiring more specialized training than they did in 2003 and schools have responded. He pointed to the Career Academies of Decatur as an example.
“A large majority of the students in the area will not attend a two- or four-year college, but they can attend a training session at Calhoun or somewhere else and get a good-paying job with benefits,” he said.
After meeting with Mazda Toyota officials in early 2018, Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said the system added programs that will allow students to graduate with Manufacturing Skill Standards Council certification.
MSSC is an industry-led nonprofit that provides national standards for training and certification, offering entry-level and more experienced workers an opportunity to acquire skills they need to work in a manufacturing sector that’s no longer “grit and grind,” school leaders said.
“They told us every employee needs this certification,” Jones said, adding that the state in 2012 put in place a directive requiring school systems to make sure every graduate is ready for college or a career.
In Athens City, the school district has formed a partnership with Drake State that will allow students to graduate with MSSC certification.
“The 21st century jobs are technology driven,” said Gia Russell, who handles career technical education for Athens City. “We’re having to integrate what these students need into our curriculum.”
She said Athens City also has implemented the state’s Ready to Work program, which is operated by the Alabama Community College System, and teaches a set of standards business and industry leaders say employers need.
Decatur and Morgan schools also have programs that allow students to get MSSC certification.
The BEA report said school systems should have students as early as middle school thinking about career paths.
“This is something we’ve been doing for a couple of years with our career fairs,” Seymour said. “The business community has told us what they want and the schools have responded. It’s a challenge, but we’re going to produce a qualified workforce in this part of the state.”
