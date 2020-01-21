Taressa Matthews said her story tells her two things about the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
“His dream is still alive,” Matthews said, adding that she plans to attend college and wants to become a medical assistant.
She also knows she’s part of the next generation of young people others will look to as leaders to carry on the slain civil rights leader's dream.
Matthews, 17 and a senior at Decatur High, was among the dozens of high school and college students to receive part of the almost $50,000 in scholarship money the Decatur-Morgan County Minority Development Association awarded Monday morning on MLK Day at Ingalls Harbor Pavilion.
Education is one of DMDA’s five areas of focus and “education opportunities is one of the most important,” said Murphy Brown, DMDA founder and executive director.
The scholarships, which are awarded annually, honor King, who was born Jan. 15, 1929, and died April 4, 1968, when he was gunned down on the second floor of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.
The Unity Breakfast has awarded almost $1 million in scholarship money over the years. This year marks the 27th anniversary of the formation of DMDA, which has as its mission providing leadership in minority communities.
Matthews, who works after school to help make ends meet for her family, is like so many other students who have received DMDA scholarships.
“This is going to help me realize my dream of attending college,” she said.
Matthews said she chose the medical field because she “wants to give back” and one day she hopes to fund a scholarship for a needy student.
“Dr. King was about helping and giving to others, and that’s what I want to do,” she said.
Jada Mitchell of Austin High and Decatur High’s Dedren Cowan also received scholarships and they, too, want careers in the medical field. Mitchell is planning to attend the University of North Alabama to become a nurse and Cowan has been accepted to Alabama A&M to study health and food nutrition.
“I want to help my family and help others just like Dr. King did,” Cowan said.
Alabama native Marcus Davidson, who is senior pastor of New Mount Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was the guest speaker Monday. He spoke about the importance of Americans leaving their comfort zones and reaching out to help others, regardless of their race, economic status and religious or political affiliation.
“Our similarities are greater than our differences,” he said.
Davidson, a pastor for 27 years, said DMDA’s scholarship program is helping fix problems that divide the nation “one student at a time.” He said adults have to overcome their differences “for a better America” because young people are watching.
DMDA also named its Humanitarian of the Year Award winners and they included sisters Meredith Carr and Marsha Hood, who are both nurses, and former Decatur Daily Publisher Barrett Shelton Jr.
“Outstanding community servants,” Brown said.
Former Decatur Mayor Lynn Fowler said Shelton is “one of those people that makes things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.