A consultant on beautification, solving litter issues and making other city improvements will work with Decatur for an initial 90 days, and Mayor Tab Bowling said that’s only a trial start.
The City Council voted Monday night to hire former Fairhope Mayor Tim Kant as a consultant for $4,500, plus expenses.
Kant’s agreement with the city is to come to Decatur twice a month for each of the three months.
Bowling said Tuesday morning Kant plans to start Thursday and Friday with a trip to Decatur. His first order of business will be meeting with each of the city’s department heads, Bowling said.
“This is going to be three months of making sure he wants to work with us and us with him,” Bowling said. “We believe he can create so much value for the city. If it’s a success, we’ll talk with the City Council about getting their thoughts on moving forward.”
Elected in 2000, Kant served for 16 years as Fairhope mayor. A 1977 Auburn University graduate with a horticulture degree, Kant was hired in 1983 as Fairhope’s first horticulturalist.
Bowling said state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, and state Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, introduced Kant to him and Council President Jacob Ladner at a meeting in Montgomery with the suggestion that the former mayor could help Decatur.
The City Council voted 4-1 to hire Kant with Councilman Billy Jackson casting the lone "no" vote.
Resident Donna Underwood, of Terre Haute Avenue Southwest, said she isn’t against the city hiring consultants, but she believes there are enough local people with knowledge of beautification and litter issues that the city could use without having to hire an outside consultant.
“We have people in Decatur who have the talent,” Underwood said. “We can also ask for help from Keep America Beautiful and Keep Alabama Beautiful.”
The city paid an initial $1,000 fee to join Keep America Beautiful and Keep Alabama Beautiful in 2019. The nonprofit waived the membership dues for Decatur in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Underwood also suggested restarting the city's beautification committee and looking at what Athens and Limestone County are doing.
“I know some have said $1,500 (per month) is not very much, but $4,500 could help with a number of cleanup projects,” Underwood said.
Underwood said the city should look not just to beautify Sixth Avenue but to beautify neighborhoods. She said this should start with fighting litter, particularly through education.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said hiring Kant is about more than beautification and trash. He said hiring the consultant “generally gives us a chance to get a new perspective from a fresh set of eyes.”
Bowling said Orr and Collins believe Kant is good at getting federal and state grants and he can help the city with other ideas for improvement.
Kant will have good advice on lobbying state and federal leaders for funding, McMasters said.
Jackson said he isn’t impressed with Kant’s resume because Fairhope, as a smaller city on the Gulf Coast, is much different from Decatur. He said Fairhope’s growth from 12,500 to 23,500 while Kant was mayor was natural and not because of who the mayor was at the time.
“Fairhope is more affluent and smaller,” Jackson said. “Their Public Works Department does beautification. We can’t afford to do that.”
