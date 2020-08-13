The Decatur Board of Education approved the following personnel actions during its meeting Tuesday.
Resignations
Austin High: William M. Praytor, science teacher, May 22.
CAP: Nancy C. Julich, English teacher, May 22.
Julian Harris Elementary: Rachel Frances Nelson, pre-kindergarten teacher, May 22.
Oak Park Elementary: Sherita K. McMillian, second grade teacher, May 22.
Special services: Kathryn Stockton Black, collaborative specialist, May 22.
Employment
Chestnut Grove Elementary: Katrina Rozette Robinson, first grade teacher, Aug. 12.
Special Services/EXCEL: Savannah Ball, secondary social science teacher; Virginia Johanna Roberts Folds, ESL teacher, Aug. 12.
Change of Contract
Austin High: Matthew D. Humphries, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 4, Aug. 5; Bruce Mauricus Pears, from schedule A1, rank MA, step 0 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 1, Aug. 5.
Austin Middle: Kacy Lolies Harcrow, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 2 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 5, Aug. 5.
Career Academies of Decatur: Anna-Margaret Inman, from schedule A9, rank BS, step 0 to schedule A9, rank BS, step 1, July 21.
Decatur High: Michelle Leigh Mitchell, from schedule E2, rank MA, step 1 to schedule E2, rank MA, step 6, July 1.
Decatur Middle: Brittany Dawn Clayton, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A2, rank BS, step 5 Aug. 5.
Special Services/Julian Harris Elementary: Erin Hutter Roberts, from schedule A1, rank BS, step 3 to schedule A1, rank MA, step 4, July 23.
Transfers
Julian Harris Elementary: Melody Waldrop Echols, from pre-kindergarten aide at Julian Harris Elementary to pre-kindergarten OSR teacher, Aug. 12.
Special Services: Joni Sue Bair, from ESL teacher at Special Services to ESL teacher at the EXCEL center, Aug. 5; Erin Raye Bodiford, from aide at Special Services to fifth grade teacher at Julian Harris Elementary, Aug. 12.
Short-Term Contracts
Austin Junior High: Olivia Newsome, family and consumer science teacher, Aug. 12-Nov. 27.
Special Services: Amanda Lane Stinson Burns, intervention, Aug. 12-Sept. 30; Rachel M. Brannon, long-term substitute.
