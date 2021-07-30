The Decatur Board of Education approved the following certified personnel transactions at its meeting Wednesday:
Resignations
Austin High: Ethan Whiteside, social studies teacher. Austin Middle: Deondre Jackson, social studies teacher; Centers for Alternative Programs: Larinda Donnell, English/language arts teacher; Decatur High: Robert Cosby, social studies teacher, coach; Eastwood Elementary: Tracie McPhillips, physical education teacher; Special Services: Amy King, gifted teacher.
Employment
Austin High: Brittany Amber Vintson, business education teacher; Austin Junior High: Amie Huff, teen connections teacher; Erin Waggett, social studies teacher; Jessie Shannon Sledge, eighth/ninth grade science teacher; Austin Middle: Judy Mulack, seventh grade social science teacher; Marsha Darby, seventh grade social science teacher; Michele Pruitt, English/language arts; Austinville Elementary: Fiona C. Gordon, pre-K teacher; Banks-Caddell Elementary: Elizabeth (Britt) Lovelace, contract principal; Career Academies: Julia Agnew, career coach; Chestnut Grove Elementary: Alisa D. Gaultney, K-5 teacher; Decatur High: Katharine E. Bates, guidance counselor; Crystal Peden, business education teacher; Bobby Joe Meyer, science teacher; Maya Hodge, Spanish teacher; Emily Hornbuckle, social science teacher; Brittany Tanner, business education teacher; Decatur Middle: James Newton, contract principal; Julian Harris Elementary: Story Hogeland, third grade teacher; Special Services: Shane Thomas Perry, Amanda G. Buchanan, Arri J. Owens, Steven Colt Dozier, special education teachers.
Transfers
Austin Middle: Joanna L. Holcomb, language arts, to K-5 at Oak Park Elementary; Decatur High: Bonnie Hurst, library media specialist, to technology instructional coach at Central Office; Special Services: Lori H. Ashbaugh, ESL teacher, to second grade teacher at Oak Park Elementary.
