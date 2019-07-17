Decatur City Schools approved the following personnel matters Tuesday:
CERTIFIED PERSONNEL
Resignations
• Austin High: Christopher F. Young, math teacher
• Banks-Caddell: Caroline Bell Lee, kindergarten teacher; and Lori Salter Brown, librarian
• Special Services: Amy Carol Griffith Hill, gifted teacher (retirement)
• Walter Jackson: Sumer Nicole White, third-grade teacher
Employment
• Austin High: Jennifer Lee, drama teacher; Sherry Taylor, math teacher; William McDaniel, social science
• Austin Middle: Kathleen Hill, girl’s physical education
• Austinville: Cassie Washington, teacher in residence; and Sarah Hughes, Pre-K teacher
• Banks-Caddell: Whitney Michelle Johnson, second grade
• Chestnut Grove: Jennifer Winkler, preschool teacher; and Jennifer Irelan, kindergarten teacher
• Decatur City: Major Deacon, unassigned
• Decatur High: Jana Willingham, secondary drama teacher
• Decatur Middle: Katy Frees, art teacher; Heather Hyatt, art teacher
• Eastwood: Rebecca Mitchell, Pre-K Auxiliary teacher
• Leon Sheffield: Molly Cranston, third-grade teacher
• Oak Park Elementary: Sherita Wells, fourth-grade teacher
• Special Services: Cindi Tapscott, special education Teacher; Kimberly Hagood, elementary special education teacher autism; Carol Conner, special education teacher; and Kimberly Szczepanski, elementary special education teacher
• West Decatur: Amber Malone, third-grade teacher; and Sarah Piper, fourth grade
Change of contract
• Austin Middle: James A. Morrison, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0 to Schedule A2, Rank BS, Step 7
• Decatur High: Prentice Devaughn Thomas, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 3
• Decatur Middle: Deborah Wendolek, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0 to Schedule A2, Rank BS, Step 5; Rebecca Leilani Kalena Kaeo, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 3; Raymond Lamar Gilstrap, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 4
• Special Services: Eugenia S. Steward, from Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 3 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 3; Shelley Bowling, from Schedule AA, Rank MA to Schedule AH, Rank MA
• Walter Jackson: Bethany Moyers Springer, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 4 to Schedule A2, Rank MA, Step 5
• West Decatur: Dana Strickland-Creech Jetton, from Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 0 to Schedule A1, Rank MA, Step 2
Transfers
• Austin High: Terrius M. Ashford, from physical education teacher at Austin High to physical education teacher at Austin Junior High
• Benjamin Davis: Andrea Elaine Ducker, from first grade teacher at Benjamin Davis to reading teacher at Special Services
• Decatur High/Decatur Middle: Grace Ann Newton, from math teacher at Decatur High/Decatur Middle to math teacher at Decatur High
• Julian Harris: Opal Michelle Washington, from second grade teacher at Julian Harris to fifth grade teacher at Leon Sheffield
• Special Services: Leigh Ann Pannell, from special education teacher at Special Services to collaborative specialist at Special Services
• Walter Jackson: Whitney Hope Lawrence, from fifth grade teacher at Walter Jackson to STEM teacher at Leon Sheffield
• West Decatur: Latoya R. Patton, from first grade teacher at West Decatur to EL teacher at Special Services
• Woodmeade: Rachel Christine Forsyth, from kindergarten teacher at Banks-Caddell to third grade teacher at Woodmeade
Short-term contracts
• Career Academies of Decatur: Brandon Strickland, fire and emergency services academy instructor
• Frances Nungester: Kayla Sullins, intervention teacher/Title I; Heather Schlangen, intervention teacher/Title I; Deanna Olinger, intervention teacher/Title I; Norma Matthews, intervention teacher/Title I; Sara Clifton, intervention teacher/Title I
• Special Services: Carrie Barragan, EL Coach; Maria Garrison, translations; Janell Hill, gifted teacher; LeighAnn Pannell, collaborative specialist; Sandy Burleson, SPE teacher-summer IEP writing
• Technology: Norma J. Matthews, technology worker; Sandra E. Calvin, technology worker
NON-CERTIFIED PERSONNEL
Resignations
• Chestnut Grove: Steven Haga, custodian
• Frances Nungester: Monica M. Gibson, Pre-K aide
• Professional Training Center: Kathy Dale Hamilton, bookkeeper/tech (retirement)
• Special Services: Joseph Griffin Cox, special education aide
• Transportation: Billy Ray Steenson, bus driver (retirement)
Employment
• Austin High: Cheryl Skidmore, accompanist/pianist aide.
• Austinville: Tanya Spillman, literacy lab aide
• Decatur High: Christopher Coffey, teacher aide/ISS
• Decatur Middle: Terry Wynn, custodian
• Maintenance: Kevin Turner, general maintenance worker
• Professional Training Center: Florence Carter, CNP worker
• Oak Park Elementary: Amiberly Cole, Pre-K paraprofessional
• West Decatur: Anaceli Lopez, literacy lab aide; Sandra Moore, Pre-K aide
• Transportation: Clinton R. Lee, bus driver; Robert Michael Walton, school bus mechanic; Randy D. Templeton, bus driver; Angela Kay Kalman, bus driver
Change of payroll status
• Decatur High: Jerry L. Johnson, from Schedule L, Rank LJ, Step 0 to Schedule L2, Rank LJ, Step 0
Transfers
• Austinville: Leah Peete, from Pre-K aide at Austinville to Kindergarten teacher at Austiville, Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 0, 9 mos., 187 days
• Special Services: Teresa L. Elliott, from aide at Special Services to aide at Austin High; Brigida Foote, from special ed aide at Special Services, Schedule K, Rank KK to Spanish teacher at Decatur Middle Schedule A1, Rank BS, Step 1
Short-term contracts
• Banks-Caddell: Jennifer Velasquez, instructional aide; Katherine Moody, instructional aide/Title 1
• Transportation: Evan Jones, bus driver; Danny Melson, bus driver; Bobby Smith, bus driver
— Deangelo McDaniel
