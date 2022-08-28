A United Launch Alliance rocket stage built in Decatur will guide the unmanned Artemis 1, slated to launch Monday, into a lunar orbit in a test flight of a mission aimed at returning U.S. astronauts to the moon.
“It will be exciting, the culmination of a lot of hard work by a lot of different people,” Anthony DiGiallonardo, ULA’s Artemis 1 systems engineer mission lead, said of Monday's planned launch.
DiGiallonardo was speaking last week from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where the Artemis 1 is scheduled to launch Monday during a two-hour window that begins at 7:33 a.m. CDT. Backup dates are Friday and Sept. 5.
ULA built the upper stage of Artemis 1, called the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS). The ICPS is responsible not for the heavy lift that will launch the Orion spacecraft from the ground, but will begin its thrust 51 minutes after launch, once the boosters and core stage of the Space Launch System drop off.
The ICPS “takes over after boost stage. So after the core stage with the main engine completes their segment of the mission, we will separate the core stage from the second stage and that is when the second stage will take control of the mission beyond that,” DiGiallonardo said.
The Space Launch System (SLS) is the most powerful rocket engine ever built, with two solid rocket boosters that will burn through 6 tons of fuel per second. Each booster, according to NASA, “generates more thrust than 14 four-engine jumbo commercial airliners.”
The 322-foot-tall rocket includes a 212-foot-tall core stage.
Less than nine minutes after launch, the rocket will be traveling at about 17,000 mph.
Artemis 1 is the first of three planned Artemis missions. This one will include three mannequins in the crew capsule. Artemis 2, scheduled to launch in 2024, will carry four astronauts in a lunar fly-by that will take humans farther into space — 68,000 miles from Earth — than ever before.
The aim of Artemis 3, slated to launch in late 2025, is to land astronauts on the moon for the first time since NASA’s 1972 Apollo 17 mission.
ULA, as a subcontractor of Boeing, has already built the interim cryogenic propulsion stages for the first two missions and shipped them to Cape Canaveral from Decatur aboard the R/S RocketShip. The third, intended for the manned flight, is being finalized in the Decatur factory.
The ICPS, a modification of the second stage of ULA's Delta IV rocket, is 45 feet tall and 16.7 feet in diameter. It consists of a liquid hydrogen tank and a liquid oxygen tank, both of which fuel its Aerojet-Rocketdyne RL10 engine. The ICPS produces 24,750 pounds of thrust and will carry the Orion out of Earth’s orbit at a speed of 24,500 mph — about 14 times as fast as a typical bullet.
“The SLS rocket is powerful enough to put the ICPS stage into an Earth orbit prior to the initiation of our second burn,” DiGiallonardo said. “So once we separate we actually coast for approximately 30 minutes prior to our first RL10 burn, prior to the first ignition of the second stage. That’s just a testament to how powerful the core stage is, in that it has the ability to provide that sort of performance for this mission.”
One of the primary goals of the Artemis 1 mission is to test the Orion crew capsule, “the only spacecraft capable of crewed deep space flight and high-speed return to Earth from the vicinity of the moon,” according to NASA, which developed it along with prime contractor Lockheed-Martin.
“It will provide protection from solar radiation and high-speed entry into Earth’s atmosphere, as well as advanced and reliable technologies for communication and life support,” according to NASA, which expects it to be a precursor to a crew capsule for a mission to Mars.
One of the mannequins on the Artemis 1 flight will wear the Orion Crew Survival System suit, and each of the other two mannequin torsos have 5,600 sensors and 34 radiation detectors to measure the amount of radiation exposure in different human organs during the mission.
DiGiallonardo said one of the highlights of his work on Artemis 1 has been coordinating with the numerous companies and agencies involved in the mission.
“From my perspective it’s been a real pleasure working on the mission and integrating with Boeing, Aerojet-Rocketdyne, Marshall (Space Flight Center), NASA customers. It’s been a very eye-opening and challenging experience. Working with some of the best in the world has been exciting,” he said.
Decatur native Virginia Barnes, who was president and chief executive officer of United Space Alliance, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin joint venture that managed U.S. Space Shuttle operations, emphasized the importance of the Artemis missions in a recent op-ed for Space News.
“The nation hasn’t seen a rocket and capability like the SLS and Orion capsule since the space race half a century ago,” she wrote. “At a time when the world needs a symbol of hope and something greater than ourselves, I hope a successful SLS launch will remind us all to look to the stars and think of pursuits greater than ourselves.”
