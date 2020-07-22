A Decatur business that launched last year and processed hemp grown by north and central Alabama farmers has expanded into production as it looks to make its mark on the state’s fledgling hemp-based CBD industry.
“We want to be the gold standard in Alabama” in the hemp industry, said Nick Lough, one of the owners of Bluewater Hemp LLC. Licensed as a hemp processor by the state’s Department of Agriculture and Industries in 2019, the business is now a licensed grower as well, planting 8,000 plants grown from seedlings at its own farm in Cullman County earlier this month.
Lough said the business, which was “built from the ground up,” wouldn’t be in existence if not for the state’s industrial hemp program. The Department of Agriculture and Industries started the program early last year after the passage of the federal 2018 Farm Bill, which reclassified hemp as an agricultural commodity instead of a Schedule I drug.
“Our goal is to grow the best hemp in Alabama,” said Lough, a Huntsville attorney.
Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and others from his department on Tuesday toured Bluewater’s location in an industrial park in Decatur, which houses an indoor grow facility and processing facility.
“(The Alabama hemp program) is an exciting new program,” said Pate, who oversees a department of about 350 employees. “We’re hoping it’ll help our farmers and help industry.”
Pate said he’s looking forward to seeing products available on the market derived from Alabama-grown hemp and Alabama-processed CBD oil.
“Last year, it seems like a lot of our hemp went out of the state to be processed and then came back in the state, and that’s not what we want,” Pate said. “To be honest with you, I know what’s in Alabama hemp, I know what’s in Alabama’s CBD oil.”
Growing, processing or handling hemp in Alabama is legal only for those who are approved as licensed growers, processors/handlers or universities by the ADAI. Samples are pulled from production fields before harvest to ensure that the tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, level is below 0.3%, according to Pate.
Bluewater Hemp is also developing products for the consumer market.
“Our products, like CBD tincture oils and hemp-derived honey (which contain no THC) should be available in stores within two months, depending on the pandemic,” said Taylor Marks, who founded the business with Alan Gerling Jr., the master grower. Marks and Gerling are also owners.
“We’re now trying to find stores to partner with us and provide our products to the community,” Marks said.
Marks said the business is also developing other products like lotions and salves that are infused with its CBD oils.
“We’re experimenting with other consumer products,” he said.
Gail Ellis, the ADAI’s hemp program manager, said the department issued licenses to 422 growers for the 2020 program, and there are now around 350 active growers.
“We’ve lost roughly 75 (growers from the Alabama program) for one reason or another,” said Ellis, who also toured the Bluewater facility. An additional 130 processors and handlers, which store or haul hemp, were issued licenses, according to Ellis, and eight universities received licenses through the department.
In all, there were about 800 applications from potential growers, processors and universities combined this year compared to 182 in the program's first year, according to the department.
At the Bluewater facility, a hydraulic heat press, using a chemical-free process, extracts concentrated cannabidiol, or CBD, oil from high-quality flowers of a hemp plant, and “we infuse those concentrates into our honey and tinctures,” Marks said.
The business partners with larger-scale facilities to extract CBD oil from the biomass, the material that remains when the flowers are removed, to sell or to be infused at legal THC levels for Bluewater’s own products. The business also sells the high-quality hemp plant’s flowers to other Alabama-licensed processors.
Bluewater Hemp has joined the nonprofit Sweet Grown Alabama program that enhances marketing opportunities for Alabama farmers by connecting retailers and consumers to Alabama-grown foods and other agricultural products through a searchable database.
Marks said the program will give Bluewater and its products greater exposure.
“It’s going to open up doors to new markets for us,” he said.
