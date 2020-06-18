Businessmen Carlton McMasters and Jacob Ladner have announced they plan to run for Decatur City Council in the upcoming municipal election.
Ladner on Wednesday became the first candidate to announce he's running for the District 5 spot that will be vacant because Chuck Ard isn’t seeking a third term.
McMasters announced recently he is entering the District 3 race against First Response Ambulance official Jason Tindal and possibly incumbent Paige Bibbee.
Qualifying for the city election is July 7-21. The election is Aug. 25 and the new mayor and City Council take office Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10. Council members serve a four-year term and receive an annual salary of $15,995.
Ladner, a vice president of sales and client experience at Interstate Billing, said he wants to use his 10 years of experience traveling across the country to boost businesses in the city.
“I have seen thriving cities, and I have seen how local governments can promote growth, and also inhibit growth,” said Ladner. “I have learned that real leadership is serving our team members and helping them achieve success. This should be the same approach from the City Council.
“We should not micromanage departments, but serve and support them. The council should cast a bold vision for Decatur, and work tirelessly to achieve it. I believe that my experience in leadership and financial services will be an asset to the City Council.”
District 5 covers an area west of Beltline and Danville roads as well as several streets surrounding Chestnut Grove Elementary.
Ladner, 33, graduated from Decatur Heritage Christian Academy and the University of North Alabama. He and his wife, Erika, have two children.
District 3 covers the southern end of Southeast Decatur, from Point Mallard to Burningtree Mountain, and stretches into Southwest Decatur.
Bibbee, who is completing her first term, said Monday she “plans to run for something” but she’s not ready to announce her plans.
“I applaud anyone who decides to run for political office,” Bibbee said. “They should know it’s a big commitment that takes over your life.”
McMasters, a Decatur native, works with his father in the third generation family business, J&M Signs, which was founded in 1953.
“Decatur is more than just a city where I live,” McMasters wrote in a news release. “It’s where my grandparents started a family and a small business. My dad came back to Decatur to help my grandfather with the business and raised us here. I grew up attending Decatur City Schools, playing youth sports at Point Mallard and riding bikes on the trails. This city and the people in it are part of the fabric that made me who I am today."
McMasters said Wednesday his focus is on improving the image of the city.
“There is a lack of what I feel is positive coming out of City Hall,” McMasters said. “I truly feel like the city has an image problem.”
McMasters said he also wants to put more money toward paving, support the schools and local businesses and fill department head positions.
“We need to hire good people, let them do their jobs and support them,” McMasters said.
McMasters said he isn’t running as a means of ousting Bibbee. The 40-year-old said he’s running because he wants to improve the city in which he grew up and his family lives. McMasters and his wife, Jennie-Marie, are both graduates of Decatur High and Auburn University. They have four daughters.
Ladner and McMasters served on the One Decatur comprehensive plan steering committee.
District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson is the only incumbent council member to say he’s running again. Kyle Dukes Pike is the only candidate so far in District 2, where incumbent Kristi Hill said she will not seek a second term. District 4 Councilman Charles Kirby has not said if he'll run for reelection.
