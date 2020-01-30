A Decatur learning center that offers education exposure to infants through 4-year-olds is the first of its kind in Morgan County and may serve as a model for the state, officials said Wednesday.
In addition to being home to one of Alabama’s First Class pre-kindergarten units, the facility offers Head Start services and on Wednesday began offering Early Head Start services, said Kim Dodd, director of children services for the Community Action Partnership of North Alabama.
Pre-K and Head Start programs are generally housed in different facilities, she said.
“We’re going to have classes for children from infants to 4 in one location,” Dodd said, adding that parents will not have to move their kids until they get ready to start kindergarten.
The program is being housed in the Vivian Conatser-Turner Early Learning Center behind Captain D’s on the Beltline.
Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, chairwoman of the House Committee on Education Policy, was one of three state lawmakers to tour the facility on Wednesday.
“We know the benefits of early learning, and now Decatur is bringing early learning programs together under one roof,” she said. “This is going to be a tremendous benefit for parents, especially parents with more than one child.”
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said the key to the center is the quality of care it is expected to provide.
“Without the quality care, this would become a glorified babysitting service,” he said.
Collins said the late Vivian Conatser-Turner, who died in 2014, helped make the center possible. Turner, an Austin graduate who was just 51 when she died, was involved with the local Women’s Leadership Council that supported the Morgan County pre-K Initiative.
Turner left the council a $332,802 endowment “and I can’t think of a better way to honor her than to bring a program like this to Decatur," Collins said.
Dodd said the center has three infant-toddler classrooms for children birth to age 3, one Head Start classroom for children ages 3 and 4; and one pre-K classroom for 4-year-olds.
Decatur City Superintendent Michael Douglas said pre-K and early literacy programs are the great equalizer in education.
He said kids who do not get pre-K services typically start school with a vocabulary that includes 500 to 600 words, while those with pre-K know 5,000 to 6,000 words as well as letters, sounds and shapes.
“They get the foundational skills they need,” Douglas said about children in pre-K.
He said DCS has 15 highly-qualified pre-K units and started having data meetings about pre-K for the first time in the district’s history.
“We want to make sure students are getting the same thing,” Douglas said.
A 2018 study by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama, UAB School of Public Health and UAB School of Education found that students who attend the state’s First Class pre-K program are more likely to be proficient in reading and math.
Researchers tracked approximately 39,000 students in state-paid pre-K classrooms from 2009 to 2014 and examined their performance on the ACT Aspire, an assessment the state used to determine how students were performing between 2014-17.
Compared to the other 567,000 students without pre-K service, students in pre-K were 1.6% more likely to be proficient in reading and 3.2% more likely to be proficient in math.
The benefits of pre-K showed in every grade level, race and ethnic group.
State funding for pre-K programs in Alabama has increased from $19 million in 2012 to $122.8 million last year. Only 6% of the state’s 4-year-olds were in pre-K programs compared to 40% today.
“We’ve made a lot of progress, but we still have a long way to go,” Collins said. “Centers like this one could turn into the new normal in the state.”
