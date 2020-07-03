City Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski’s latest projection shows Decatur’s revenues are trending toward a positive or at least a flat ending to fiscal 2020 despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Andrzejewski on Thursday said key revenues like sales and use tax, tobacco tax, alcohol and online sales tax show the city is on track to finish ahead of budget by just over $1 million, but he cautioned that could change.
“We’re rebounding from a revenue standpoint, and the basic numbers are getting better,” Andrzejewski said. “But, as I told the City Council, if we have a second spike of coronavirus, all bets are off.”
Mayor Tab Bowling and Council President Paige Bibbee were pleased with the early budget outlook, especially given projections of financial disaster because pandemic-related restrictions shut down much of the economy in March and April and left many people out of work.
“It’s much better than expected, so I’m thrilled with the numbers,” Bowling said.
Bibbee said she had feared a serious financial hit, so Andrzejewski’s projections — while preliminary — are a relief.
“From the beginning, I didn’t know what was going to happen," she said. "I was very hesitant because I thought we might lose big money. I think the people shifted their spending to other places.”
Councilman Chuck Ard said he is “pleasantly surprised” with the projection but it only amounts to just over a 1% increase on a $68 million budget.
“I wouldn’t base any growth on 1%, especially since we don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming months,” Ard said. “However, in this environment, 1% may be really good.”
But Councilman Charles Kirby said he doesn’t trust the projection.
“He leaves too much on the table,” Kirby said. “They want to paint a rosy picture so they fail to look at everything.”
Kirby pointed out that other Alabama cities are projecting big financial hits. According to news reports, Birmingham projects a 20% reduction in revenue, which equates to approximately $18 million for the fiscal year ending June 30.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said his city government expects a painful but manageable hit of $15 million to $20 million to its 2020 budgets, or less than 10% percent of the total, according to news reports.
Andrzejewski said the positive projection could change, so it’s important to continue spending reductions like a hiring freeze, no overtime, cutting out unnecessary training and seminars and eliminating unnecessary major purchases.
Bowling said he didn’t travel to Washington, D.C., with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and he won’t go to Japan for a biennial economic development trip.
Andrzejewski, the mayor and council members said they’re more worried about the fiscal 2021 budget, especially since they expect business licenses will take a major hit.
The business license fee is based on the businesses’ revenues from the previous year. Licenses are renewed with the city in January and February.
Bowling and Andrzejewski have been holding budget talks in private with department heads and their council liaisons.
The city is operating on a $68 million budget, and Andrzejewski said they’re trying to reduce the fiscal 2021 budget by $4.5 million. The major reductions will be a freeze on new vehicle purchases and continuing the same end-of- year cuts they began in fiscal 2020.
“We’re doing the prudent thing,” Ard said. “We will be conservative and then hope things improve as the year (fiscal 2021) goes on so, hopefully, we can adjust after the first or second quarter.”
Bibbee said she knows people want more roads paved and this council has done well in road improvements. However, she said some paving will have to wait until there is more certainty on the availability of funds. They put off paving four roads in fiscal 2020.
Andrzejewski said they will also have to put off building a new fire station No. 5 and decide what do about repairs to Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, which has a sinking floor in the gymnasium.
Andrzejewski said there is some hope the city might get financial help from the state or the federal government.
Decatur can get up to $2.3 million from the federal government to cover COVID-19 expenses, he said.
