City of Decatur Chief Financial Officer John Andrzejewski has handed in his notice that his last day with the city of Decatur will be Jan. 22.
The City Council unanimously approved this morning allowing Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin to conduct a search for a new CFO. The City Council will then review applications, select candidates for a public interview and make the CFO hire.
While his notice is officially a resignation after three and a half years with the city, Andrzejewski, 63, said Monday he is retiring after 46 years in federal government, municipal and county finance.
