A Decatur woman is accused of stabbing her husband during an altercation Sunday and is charged with second-degree assault, according to Decatur police.
Police said Alisha Nicole Blasingame, 26, of Wheeler Estates Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane S.W., stabbed her husband with a knife during a physical altercation.
The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Blasingame was charged with the Class B felony and booked into Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000.
