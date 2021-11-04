The annual Christmas Open House in downtown Decatur will take place Nov. 11-13. Festivities include an appearance by Santa, carriage rides, the tree-lighting ceremony and hot cider.
The three-day celebration will being on Nov. 11 with Santa strolling through downtown from 5-8 p.m. At 6 p.m., the tree-lighting ceremony will be in front of the Old State Bank and feature music by the Decatur Youth Symphony. Decatur’s 99-year-old Ross Malone, a World War II veteran, will light the tree.
On Nov. 12, food trucks will be in front of the Old State Bank for lunch, horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered along Bank Street and members of the Bank Street Players’ “Humbug” musical will perform from 5-7 p.m.
The festivities will conclude on Nov. 13 with hot cider at Miss Muldrew’s on Second Avenue and The Cupboard on Bank Street, artists and vendors on the streets from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and music by DJs on Second Avenue and Bank Street from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
