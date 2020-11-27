It was early Thanksgiving morning, but for the 25 or so volunteers providing breakfast for area first-responders it was never too early.
Thirteen families from Decatur Church of Christ started arriving at 13 locations throughout Decatur, Priceville and Somerville about 6:30 a.m. with biscuits, muffins and fruit in hand.
Church project coordinator Tylerann Betterton is the wife of a Decatur police investigator. She said the church provided meals for about 190 first-responders Thursday morning.
“We wanted to reach out and show them that we appreciate their service, especially on the holidays,” she said. “Thanksgiving focuses on giving thanks, and we want to thank our first-responders. … COVID changed the way we did things this year. Cheesecake and More made and individually wrapped the muffins.” About 200 chicken, sausage, bacon and cheese biscuits were purchased from Jack’s, Betterton said.
In past years, church members made breakfast for the first-responders, but with the pandemic, it safer to purchase the food this year, she said.
Decatur Station No. 5 firefighter Seth Stuart said the congregation’s thoughtfulness goes a long way.
“I’m thankful we live in a community that cares about its first-responders,” said Stuart, a 10-year veteran firefighter and paramedic who works at the Danville Road Southwest station. “It makes being away from home and our families easier. This pandemic has changed everybody’s lives. And for Decatur Church of Christ to do this for us is special.”
Lt. Patrick Jackson, fire department spokesman, said the 30 or so firefighters on duty at the city’s eight fire stations Thursday morning were surprised and thankful.
“We’re extremely grateful when a church or the public does something like this,” Jackson said. “It’s a holiday. Those folks are giving up time with their families to bring breakfast out to us. It makes us feel good about what we do when we get support from the public.”
Police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Hernandez echoed Jackson’s comments. “Our officers are thankful and urge everyone to stay safe during the holidays,” she said.
Church members Andy and Sonia Nash said they rose at 5 a.m. to help distribute the breakfast.
“We were wanting to give something back to the first-responders,” Sonia said. “It’s rewarding.”
Betterton said when the Grant Street Church of Christ congregation merged with Austinville Church of Christ in July 2019, the Thanksgiving breakfast was one of the outreach ministries the group wanted to continue. She said the breakfast program began in 2016.
“It’s important the first-responders know they’re not being forgotten,” she said.
The church fed breakfast to emergency workers at the eight Decatur fire stations, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Somerville, the county jail, Decatur Police, Priceville Police and the Morgan County 911 dispatch center in the Flint area.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the nation has about 3.03 million first-responders.
